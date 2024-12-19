Brian Shares Another Holiday Sing-a-long! Come Sing With Us to the Tune of “SILVER BELLS”!!

Once again, the Christmas tree is up, the fire is burning in the wood stove, and Managing Editor, Brian Whiddon, has concocted yet another sing-along based on current happenings. Pull up a chair next to the fire, pour some hot chocolate, and enjoy this heart-warming holiday tune!

Altogether now, sing to the tune of “SILVER BELLS!”

Look up tonight, just at twilight.

The invasion is here!

In the air, there’s a feeling of worry.

Flashing drone lights, mystery orb flights.

Giant luminous spheres.

And in every airspace, you’ll see…

Killer Drones.

Killer Drones.

This is the end for New Jersey.

Flashing lights. Diverted flights.

Will we live to see Christmas day?

Are they man-made, or ships with death rays?

Are they coming for me?

Santa better armor-up his sleigh.

Little green guys? CIA spies?

What the heck could they be?

Are they Russians or the kid down the street?

Killer Drones.

Killer Drones.

They’re hovering over your city.

Swarming skies. Government lies.

Get in your basement and stay!

Experts rue this, Biden’s clueless.

Doesn’t know what they are.

Every answer they give us is silly.

Where they heading? Fear is spreading.

People here and afar.

Christmas might arrive with a BANG!!

Killer Drones.

Killer Drones.

It’s Christmas time in our cities.

Better hide. Far and wide.

Soon it might be Judgment Day!!!

