When Your Nostril Hairs Instantly Freeze…

I wrapped up my gimpy leg, and sat in the back seat of the car with cushions under my knee. Then, we drove two hours to The Gaylord Palms, a popular hotel here in Florida that pulls out all the stops for Christmas.

Yesterday, I got to babysit Jack while everyone else went to the frigid ice display. I did that about four years ago. It reminded me too much of Maine, what with my nostril hairs instantly turning into tiny icicles and whatnot. So, I was happy to stay in the nice, warm hotel room, napping with Jack.

We had a very nice dinner and I’m spending the day with our daughter and Jack, working and watching Christmas movies. The guys are at Legoland. I am SO glad I got out of that! I can’t stand amusement parks.

Jack was playing on the bed a moment ago and I asked Ali, “Is he going to fall off, or crawl off?” She said no. I guess he heard me because seconds later, this happened…

He then found my iPad with the popping bubbles game and he brought it to me, laughing.

Ali and I are taking Jack to the Gingerbread Making Area this afternoon and then Jack is going to meet with Santa. I can’t wait to see his reaction! Then, I’ll come back here and put my leg back up again. We’re heading home tomorrow. It’s very relaxing and magic here and the boys and Jack are having a blast! 🙂

