Mystery of the Weird Basement Smell Has Been SOLVED!

A few weeks ago, I opened the door to go down to the basement and I smelled something unpleasant. It smelled like garlic. Strong garlic. I asked Brian to check it out. He said, “I don’t smell anything.”

It remained. Each time I opened the door, I was hit with a wave of the smell. And, I could smell it everywhere in the basement. A few days later, I asked Mason to open the door. He said, “Smells fine to me.”

The following weekend, I asked Max the same thing. He couldn’t smell it, either. I was starting to think I had a brain tumor or something. And, I was avoiding the basement more and more.

Well, last week, Brian came upstairs and said, “Guess what I found on a shelf in the basement?”

I asked, “What?”

He said, “Remember those garlic cloves you asked me to plant a few weeks ago? Well, I put them on a shelf and forgot about them. They turned into garlic goo. I threw them in the compost pile.”

I wasn’t upset at all. I’m just glad I don’t have a brain tumor! Now I’m wondering if I need to take all the guys to an ear, nose, and throat doctor to see why none of them could detect that noxious smell!

