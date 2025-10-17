More Halloween Party Food Ideas!

Did you miss us last week? 🙁

Brian traveled to Florida a couple of weeks ago, and brought home COVID. He’s feeling better but I’m in the throes of a cough that just won’t go away. I even pulled a muscle in my abdomen that BURNS when I cough now.

Last week, we were both coughing to much, and SO TIRED, that we just couldn’t get the issue out on time. We are very sorry about that.

We have to rest up and get healed because, in a couple of weeks, we’re taking a trip down to Florida for our son’s annual Halloween party. Unfortunately, Frank determined that the tasty treats that Mason and I made last year were just, um, too disturbing for his guests (we threw a LOT of food away) so we had to came up with some more (yawn…) mundane dishes, like stuffed jalapenos with eyeballs, skeleton charcuterie boards, and the like. 😉

If you want to see pictures from last year’s party (you don’t want to miss these!!!), CLICK HERE. If you need recipes for Mouth Watering Maxi-Pads, Sweet & Savory (Recycled) Q-tips, Tongue Tickling Tampons, or anything else on that page, JUST HOLLER! 😉

