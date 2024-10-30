Pictures of DISGUSTING and OFFENSIVE Halloween Snacks We Served Last Saturday! (READER DISCRETION ADVISED!)

Last week, our issue was abbreviated because we were preparing for a short trip out of town. We left on Friday, and returned on Sunday. Our son, Frank (the dentist), invited us down to Florida for his Halloween Party. Brian, Mason, and I all went down with the dogs, Tank and Moon. Rocky the cat stayed with Max.

Before the party, I came up with a list of disgusting snacks to make, and I had the grocery items (that didn’t need refrigeration) shipped to Frank’s house. Since Frank was expecting other dentists and hygienists to attend the party, I made sure we’d have plenty of sugary sweets on hand!

On Saturday morning, while the guys were hanging up decorations, mowing the lawn, etc., Frank’s girlfriend and I got right to work! Here’s what we made:

Mason won second place in the costume contest!

My costume was simple. Since Frank is a dentist, I wore a black dress and a shawl. I then blackened out two of my teeth and introduced myself to everyone with a BIG SMILE, saying I was Frank’s mom. Everybody got the joke right away. His office manager yelled over her shoulder, “Dr. Hoy! You mom needs an emergency appointment!” 😉

The drive down there and back was beautiful. The fall foliage is at peak here and we had a very relaxing and fun trip! 🙂

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

Read More News From The Home Office