From The Home Office

Pictures of DISGUSTING and OFFENSIVE Halloween Snacks We Served Last Saturday! (READER DISCRETION ADVISED!)

October 30, 2024 1 Comment

Pictures of DISGUSTING and OFFENSIVE Halloween Snacks We Served Last Saturday! (READER DISCRETION ADVISED!)
Print Friendly

Last week, our issue was abbreviated because we were preparing for a short trip out of town. We left on Friday, and returned on Sunday. Our son, Frank (the dentist), invited us down to Florida for his Halloween Party. Brian, Mason, and I all went down with the dogs, Tank and Moon. Rocky the cat stayed with Max.

Before the party, I came up with a list of disgusting snacks to make, and I had the grocery items (that didn’t need refrigeration) shipped to Frank’s house. Since Frank was expecting other dentists and hygienists to attend the party, I made sure we’d have plenty of sugary sweets on hand!

On Saturday morning, while the guys were hanging up decorations, mowing the lawn, etc., Frank’s girlfriend and I got right to work! Here’s what we made:

Mouthwatering Maxi-Pads. (Graham crackers, marshmallow fondant, and red food coloring.)

Sweet & Savory (Recycled) Q-tips. (Pretzel sticks and marshmallow fondant mixed with yellow food coloring.)

Tongue Tickling Tampons. (Marshmallow fondant wrapped around white yarn, and smeared with red food coloring. Frank’s girlfriend did a GREAT job on these! Don’t you think??)

Nom Nom Nipples! (Brian made these and everybody loved them! Sugar cookies, white and pink frosting, and Red Hots.)

Spinach Splat Dip. (The Knorr Spinach Dip recipe is delicious and it’s available online.)

Southwest Outhouse Special.  (Queso, chorizo, and whole corn kernels, of course! The dip was served with tortilla chips.)

Mason won second place in the costume contest!

My costume was simple. Since Frank is a dentist, I wore a black dress and a shawl. I then blackened out two of my teeth and introduced myself to everyone with a BIG SMILE, saying I was Frank’s mom. Everybody got the joke right away. His office manager yelled over her shoulder, “Dr. Hoy! You mom needs an emergency appointment!” 😉

The drive down there and back was beautiful. The fall foliage is at peak here and we had a very relaxing and fun trip! 🙂

RELATED



HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

ASK ANGELA!



Read More News From The Home Office

 

 

 

 

 

 

One Response to "Pictures of DISGUSTING and OFFENSIVE Halloween Snacks We Served Last Saturday! (READER DISCRETION ADVISED!)"

  1. Linda G  October 30, 2024 at 11:17 pm

    Only you, Angie. Only you.

    Cackle!!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.