Our Fun Pre-Halloween Haunted Family Tradition!

Traditions are very important for families. They not only bring family members together for special events, but they also give children (and adults) something fun to look forward to. That is especially important in our stressed-out world right now.

About eight years so, we decided to go to a nice restaurant one night, and then take a trip to Spirit Halloween where we could all pick out our costumes. We had a blast!

The next year, we went to the same restaurant, and to Spirit Halloween once again, and we invited more family members. We kept doing that until we moved to far NW Georgia (20 minutes from Chattanooga). But, no worries! There are Spirit Halloween stores everywhere! But, where to go do dinner?

On a whim, I googled: haunted restaurant Chattanooga

And, I found one! It’s a haunted hotel with a very nice steakhouse on the ground floor. The first year we went, we took the elevator up to the haunted floor after dinner. We didn’t see any ghosties but we sure had fun looking for them!

This weekend, we’re doing our pre-Halloween tradition once again and it’s about all the boys have talked about all week. It’s so nice to see them smiling and laughing instead of being stressed out. 🙂

