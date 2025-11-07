BOMBSHELL! Proof that Meta (Owner of Facebook) Knowingly and WILLINGLY Profited from Scam Ads…and Why!

HAVE YOU BEEN SCAMMED AFTER SEEING AN AD ON FACEBOOK OR INSTAGRAM? UNDER THIS POST, YOU’LL FIND CONTACT INFORMATION FOR A LAW FIRM THAT HAS A CURRENT CASE AGAINST META. THEY’D LOVE TO HEAR FROM YOU!

We and attorney James M. Walsh have been telling our readers this for over a year. (See links under this post.) Now, internal documents at Meta Platforms, Inc. have proven we were right all along. The information below shows a flagrant disregard for the financial and physical safety of Meta’s own users, and unbelievable greed by a corporate behemoth that knew they’d be earning far more in profits (billions!) than any fines they’d face later. They obviously figured the risk was worth it.

Have you ever clicked on an ad on Facebook or Instagram, or had somebody reach out to you through your accounts there who convinced you to talk to them on WhatsApp? They do that because WhatsApp is encrypted. All three of those companies are owned by Meta.

Reuters recently investigated Meta, and obtained internal documents that showed that Meta projected 10% of its 2024 revenue would come from ads for scams and banned goods. And, according to Ars Technica, they were counting on that money to fund their AI development.

The key word there is projected. They knew the money would come in and they apparently didn’t care how many billions of dollars would be lost by their loyal customers who were going to get scammed.

Scammers and Meta were feeding Meta’s users 15 billion scam ads a day.

“Even when advertisers are caught red-handed, the rules can be lenient, the documents indicate. A small advertiser would have to get flagged for promoting financial fraud at least eight times before Meta blocked it, a 2024 document states. Some bigger spenders – known as “High Value Accounts” – could accrue more than 500 strikes without Meta shutting them down, other documents say.”

Pay to play, right???

“A cache of previously unreported documents reviewed by Reuters also shows that the social media giant, for at least three years, failed to identify and stop an avalanche of ads exposing Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp’s billions of users to fraudulent e-commerce and investment schemes, illegal online casinos, and the sale of banned medical products.”

You can bet that romance scams were happening as well! And, we all know how many fake overseas “publishers” are running ads on Facebook and Instagram, too!

Last year, we found the contact information for Meta’s lead attorney, Jennifer Newstead. We sent her an email that contained links to the Facebook accounts of publishing scammers, with proof that they were scamming authors, and how. We were then contacted by investigations@meta.com. They requested we send them everything we had. We sent several emails with the Facebook links, and proof the companies were scamming authors. They NEVER RESPONDED. And, they only took down a handful of the scammers’ profiles. We stopped emailing them because, after several weeks, it was clear that Meta had ghosted us. We have also reported numerous profiles on Facebook to Meta and, in almost all cases, we received canned messages back, saying the profile didn’t violate their community guidelines. We had proof otherwise but Meta (probably knowingly) doesn’t give you an option to report any details. You can only click on an option saying it’s a scam. In one case, Facebook’s canned response said they get a lot of complaints and that they didn’t even review that particular profile.

Meta earns around $7 billion per year from scam ads. Because of Meta’s algorithms, if somebody sees a scam ad, and clicks on it, Meta will feed that person more and more scam ads.

“In a statement, Meta spokesman Andy Stone said the documents seen by Reuters present a selective view that distorts Meta’s approach to fraud and scams.”

We’re calling B.S. on that.

They claimed that, in 2025, they’ve removed more than 134 million pieces of scam ad content. THAT’S IT?!?!

134 million removed in just 10 months. That’s 13.4 million per month, which is roughly 4 billion per day.

Their users ARE seeing 15 billion scam ads a days! And, don’t tell me that Meta doesn’t have the technology to find and delete the vast majority of scammers on its platforms. But, with the vast amount of money coming in, why would they?

Internal documents showed that Meta actually weighed the cost of “beefing up it’s enforcement of scam ads against the total of financial penalties from governments for failing to protect its users.”

And:

“Meta has internally acknowledged that regulatory fines for scam ads are certain and anticipates penalties of up to 1 billion according to one internal document.”

Only 1 billion when they’re making approximately 7 billion per year from scammers!

I guess the risk was worth it for them!

You can read the entire report RIGHT HERE. It is absolutely stunning the level of greed that Meta clearly has, and that they simply don’t care about anything or anyone. It’s all about THEIR bottom line. Also, scammers’ money comes from victims. They use that money to pay Meta for ads so Meta has been knowingly and willingly profiting from scam victims themselves.

Some scam victims have commit committed suicide. Meta’s actions have also resulted in people being human trafficked and THEY KNOW IT! Meta has blood on its hands.

There’s an active lawsuit against Meta for victims of scam ads that were run on its platforms. We predict a HUGE class-action brewing! They may not have to pay regulators much after the dust settles but a huge class-action lawsuit can really hurt them where it counts!

Here is the latest filing on the case against Meta: Calise v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

If you have been a victim after seeing an ad on Meta’s websites, you should immediately contact this law firm:

Adam M. Apton

LEVI & KORSINSKY LLP

388 Market Street, Suite 1300

San Francisco, CA 94111

Telephone: 415-373-1671

Email: aapton@zlk.com

Mark S. Reich

Courtney E. Maccarone

LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP

33 Whitehall, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Telephone: 212-363-7500

Email: mreich@zlk.com

Email: cmaccarone@zlk.com

