I Broke Another Toe + Our New Intern Is Missing Some Teeth…

Oops, I did it again! I woke up the other morning, and stood up. I then moved my left foot forward. It appears one of the dogs got hold of one of my Crocs, and left it next to the bed for me. (So sweet, right???) When my pinky toe hit it, both Brian and I heard the very loud CRACK!

I can walk just fine (on the inside of my foot). I just can’t bend it, or touch it, or wear shoes. It looks like a purple sausage and it’s…sideways. I have always had very ugly feet so I don’t care about a another crooked toe (though this is my first sideways toe!). They called me ET Feet in high school.

Brian said, “I’d love to see x-rays of your entire feet. I bet there are tons of breaks in there!”

My mother put me in gymnastics when I was young because I was so clumsy. And, the gymnastic coach kicked me out of the program…because I was so clumsy.

Remember when I broke my big toe very badly stepping off the boat a few years ago? I have arthritis in that toe now. (That humorous piece is one of WritersWeekly’s most-read articles ever!)

Remember when I slipped getting onto the boat, and very badly injured my leg?

Remember when I stepped into a hole on the floor of the boat after Brian warned me about it?

And when my clumsiness caused an oil explosion?

Remember when I tripped over the boom after Brian warned me about it several times?

Then there was that time I gave myself a black eye…

And, remember (most recently) when I went over the bluff, crashed into trees, and sprained my shoulder while sledding in our back yard? (You gotta watch the video if you haven’t already! It has 54,000 views on youtube.)

Last night, I was about to brush my teeth. As I moved my toothbrush away from the toothpaste tube, a bristle with a blob of toothpaste popped forward and shot that blob right into my left eye! Brian saw the whole thing. Man oh man, did that burn!! By the time I’d finished rinsing out my eye, I had mascara all over. I looked like Tammy Faye Baker.

Brian just keeps looking at me, and shaking his head…

In other news, we have a new intern! Her name is Charly. Okay, okay, I admit it. There may be some nepotism involved in our hiring process. She’s our adorable youngest grandchild! She doesn’t type very fast, she likes to nap a lot, she’s messy, kind of hard to understand, and she’s missing some teeth. But, her laugh is extremely contagious!! 🙂





Read More News From The Home Office

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/angela-hoy-39071978/

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

https://booklocker.com/books/4764.html