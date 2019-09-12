My Clumsiness Causes an Oil Explosion

Back in May, I wrote: My Foot Found the Hole in the Boat Floor!

The short version is this… Capt. Brian Whiddon (who is also WritersWeekly’s Managing Editor) was working on the engine, and told me to watch out for the hole in the floor. When I got back from the grocery store, lugging bags, I had forgotten about the hole in the floor (of course!) and I stepped right into it, causing far more damage to my pride than my leg.

Fast forward to this month. We really want to take the boat out after the hurricane season starts to wind down so Capt. Brian was running an engine test. I was not on board at the time, having lugged one of the kiddos to the doctor. When I returned, Brian was on the floor in the galley, meticulously washing and wiping all of our canned goods, which are stowed on a shelf under the stove.

I cocked an eyebrow at him, wondering why he felt the need to clean the canned goods.

He explained, “I started up the motor and oil spewed everywhere! I just don’t understand it! I think I found the problem. One of the oil gauges was wrenched loose. But, I don’t know how it happened. It’s almost as if someone stepped into the engine compartment or something…”

I was tempted to play the dumb blonde but, for my own peace of mind, I had to come clean.

“Um, remember when I fell in the hole in the floor a couple of months ago?”

His eyes lit up. “That’s it! YOU did it!”

Yes, I did…

After cleaning up the canned goods, the galley floor and counter tops (and sides!), the salon floor, and more, he went to the auto parts store for those cool rags that soak up oil. And, he then spent a very long time cleaning all of the oil out of the engine compartment.

This morning, the engine fired up just fine so all is well. But, Brian is still grumbling about all the extra work resulting from my less then graceful descent into the bowels of the boat. 😉

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.

