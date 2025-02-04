How to Ruin $60 Worth of Snow Crab in Less Than a Second

My birthday was last month. Due to a series of illnesses in the family, and at the business (I cover the tasks of sick employees), we had to delay my birthday dinner until last night. I splurged last month, and bought enough snow crab for four people (me, Brian, Max and Mason). It was $19.98 per box at Walmart. So, with tax, it was a bit over $60.

I insisted on steaming the crab myself because I have a method where it always comes out perfect.

Here it is:

1. Set the table first, and have small ramekins with melted butter and a bit of lemon juice already in them. You’ll want to eat the crab immediately after it’s cooked because it will cool off fast.

2. Thaw the frozen crab in a large, deep pot in warm water for 30 minutes.

3. Pull out your biggest pot. Put a glass or ceramic bowl upside down at the bottom of the pan. Fill the pan with about 3 inches of water.

4. Bring the water to a boil.

5. Put the crab in, quickly sprinkle a bit of Old Bay Seasoning on it, and put the lid on.

6. Cook it for 5 minutes (for snow crab) or 7 minutes (for king crab).

7. Using tongs, move the crab quickly to a large bowl (so it won’t keep cooking).

8. Put the bowl on the table and sprinkle a bit more Old Bay Seasoning on it.

Except, that’s not what happened. The Old Bay (a large container) has 3 little pop-top options at the top. One to pour, one to sprinkle, and one you can stick a small spoon in. I chose the “sprinkle” option. I turned it upside down over the bowl of crab, and here’s what happened:

The ENTIRE TOP CAME OFF!!! Brian politely took a section of legs, put it on his plate, carried it to the sink, and rinsed it off. Then, he came back to the table, and quietly said, “Next time, I’m making the crab…” And, that’s okay because now he has my recipe!!! 😉

Mason sighed, “Well, at least we have corn on the cob…”

Max just sat there with a “guffaw” look on his face.

Brian got up again, and added Old Bay Seasoning to the grocery list hanging on the fridge.

