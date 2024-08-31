The Couple Who Pranks Each Other Stays Together!

I woke up at 2:00 a.m., and ventured into the kitchen for some juice. After I turned on the light, I found a small, dead frog on the floor. We do have a cat after all so that’s not terribly unusual. However, Rocky is an indoor cat so I can never figure out how some critters get inside.

Upon picking up the poor, wee thing. I had an idea. I placed it on a paper towel on the kitchen countertop, and pulled a fat Sharpie out of the drawer. Do you know how difficult it is to write on a paper towel with a fat marker?

Anyway, I left this for Brian to find in the morning:

When he woke up, I kept my ears peeled, waiting to hear him laugh. He did. But, the last laugh was on me. He came into the bedroom, and said, “You spelled ribbit wrong.”

