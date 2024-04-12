My “Rubber Snake in the Hen House” April Fool’s Video Has More than 9K Views on TikTok!

THE SPRING, 2024 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS ONLY ONE WEEK AWAY! Read past topics and winning stories, and also sign up, RIGHT HERE! Only 500 participants permitted so don’t delay if you want to play!
When Brian and I first met, we agreed to never play April Fool’s jokes on each other. Well, after getting a chicken coop this year, I could not resist. I broke that promise…in outstanding form!!!
A week or so before April Fool’s Day, I contacted our daughter, and asked her to make a secret purchase on Amazon, and to have it sent here. It was $9.00. The secret purchase was two rubber snakes. One was coiled up and the other was stretched out. I couldn’t use our account because I didn’t want Brian to see what was coming. When they arrived, I hid them.
On April Fool’s Day, Brian said he was going to go out and give the chickens some scratch. I pulled on my sweater, and told him I’d go out with him. After he stepped out of the bedroom, I reached deep into my underwear drawer, dug around, and pulled the two snakes out. I put one in each pocket of my sweater.
Once we were out there, I pretended I was checking for eggs. I went to the back of the coop, opened one of the small doors, pulled the coiled-up snake from my left pocket, and placed it in one of the laying boxes. I saved the stretched out one for later (you’ll see why on the video).
A few minutes later, Brian came to check for eggs. Heh…
An hour or so later, I told Mason, “Hey, Grampa wants a video of you checking for eggs.”
You can watch his reaction on the video as well. If you can get past the f-words (he was FREAKING OUT and I could not correct or scold him him because I was too busy laughing on the inside), I think you’ll enjoy it. I think I also deserve some kudos for keeping a straight face throughout! Ha ha ha!
Later, I played the same trick on Max. I combined all three videos into one.
The video is RIGHT HERE. WARNING! STRONG LANGUAGE!!!
(Notice how I promote our company in the text under my TikTok videos. I recommend, if you are using TikTok, that you do that, too!)
Oh, and click on the first link below. You don’t want to miss that, either!!
