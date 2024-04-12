My “Rubber Snake in the Hen House” April Fool’s Video Has More than 9K Views on TikTok!

THE SPRING, 2024 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS ONLY ONE WEEK AWAY! Read past topics and winning stories, and also sign up, RIGHT HERE ! Only 500 participants permitted so don’t delay if you want to play!

When Brian and I first met, we agreed to never play April Fool’s jokes on each other. Well, after getting a chicken coop this year, I could not resist. I broke that promise…in outstanding form!!!

A week or so before April Fool’s Day, I contacted our daughter, and asked her to make a secret purchase on Amazon, and to have it sent here. It was $9.00. The secret purchase was two rubber snakes. One was coiled up and the other was stretched out. I couldn’t use our account because I didn’t want Brian to see what was coming. When they arrived, I hid them.

On April Fool’s Day, Brian said he was going to go out and give the chickens some scratch. I pulled on my sweater, and told him I’d go out with him. After he stepped out of the bedroom, I reached deep into my underwear drawer, dug around, and pulled the two snakes out. I put one in each pocket of my sweater.

Once we were out there, I pretended I was checking for eggs. I went to the back of the coop, opened one of the small doors, pulled the coiled-up snake from my left pocket, and placed it in one of the laying boxes. I saved the stretched out one for later (you’ll see why on the video).

A few minutes later, Brian came to check for eggs. Heh…

An hour or so later, I told Mason, “Hey, Grampa wants a video of you checking for eggs.”

You can watch his reaction on the video as well. If you can get past the f-words (he was FREAKING OUT and I could not correct or scold him him because I was too busy laughing on the inside), I think you’ll enjoy it. I think I also deserve some kudos for keeping a straight face throughout! Ha ha ha!

Later, I played the same trick on Max. I combined all three videos into one.

The video is RIGHT HERE. WARNING! STRONG LANGUAGE!!!

