Who Ordered 4-Inch Wide Googly Eyes?!

A package arrived earlier this week and Brian whisked it away before I could see what it was. Since it’s nowhere near Christmas, I didn’t feel bad hunting for it. My curiosity was going nuts!
I found the box. It was already opened. Inside was three pairs of 4-inch wide google eyes.
A few minutes later, I was working on my laptop on the porch, and this walked out the back door:
I started cracking up! I haven’t even thought about my Halloween costume for this year and I have NO idea how I’m going to top that! If you have any ideas, please post them in the comments box below! 🙂
- The Fall, 2024 24-Hour Short Story Contest is Saturday, September, 14th!
- The Couple Who Pranks Each Other Stays Together! – 08 2024
- Our Fun Pre-Halloween Haunted Family Tradition! – 10 2023
- Max’s Hilarious (or Disturbing???) Halloween Costume! – 10 2019
- Guess the Halloween Costume! – 10 2018
