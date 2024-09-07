Who Ordered 4-Inch Wide Googly Eyes?!

A package arrived earlier this week and Brian whisked it away before I could see what it was. Since it’s nowhere near Christmas, I didn’t feel bad hunting for it. My curiosity was going nuts!

I found the box. It was already opened. Inside was three pairs of 4-inch wide google eyes.

Hmmm…

A few minutes later, I was working on my laptop on the porch, and this walked out the back door:

I started cracking up! I haven’t even thought about my Halloween costume for this year and I have NO idea how I’m going to top that! If you have any ideas, please post them in the comments box below! 🙂

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

Read More News From The Home Office