I Was Assaulted by a Hummingbird!

On most nights, we spend an hour or so on the porch watching what we call “The Hummingbird Wars.” When we moved here, we hung up one hummingbird feeder. We soon realized that this one act had created what would lead to weeks of daily entertainment for us.

When we first hung the feeder, the hummingbirds were very slowly and shyly approach it because our rocking chairs were only a few feet away. About three days in, however, their hesitation had completely subsided and they were not only approaching the feeder, but flying under the porch ceiling, in front of us, behind us, over our heads, etc. I said, “It’s only a matter of time before one of them flies into one of us. Keep your glasses on so you don’t lose an eye!”

There is one bully alpha hummingbird (we named him Alpha Al) who stands on a branch on a nearby tree, and who will aggressively fly in and body slam any hummingbird who dares to dip his or her beak into the feeder. More hummingbirds will fly in. More body bumping will ensue. You can actually hear the “crack” when one purposely smashes into another one. It’s an awesome show!

We bought a second feeder, naively thinking that would give some of them a better chance to drink. Not so! We now have more hummingbirds than we can count (because they dart around so fast) and The Hummingbird Wars has become a daily double matinee!

We got braver over the weeks. We started standing right next to the feeders. Literally inches away. We can feel the wind from their frantic fluttering. We never try to touch them. We just get a really up close and personal view of them while they’re hovering and feeding. It’s SO COOL!

A couple of days ago, as I was standing inches away from our tiny, feathery friends, enjoying communing with nature, when a flock of about seven hummingbirds descended on the same feeder. There are only four holes in the feeder and Alpha Al was busy body slamming at the other feeder. All of the sudden, a gush of liquid landed on my head, my cheek, and my chest, running into my cleavage. I yelled, “He pooped on me!” My yelling, nor the family’s laughter, scared them away. It didn’t faze them at all. They just kept drinking and body bashing.

At least I didn’t lose an eyeball!

On a side note, did you know that hummingbirds poop and pee out of the same hole? You can thank THIS TEACHER for that handy bit of life-changing trivia!

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia.

