Bee Culture

About The Publication:

“It’s a how-to, why-to and when-to information source for beekeepers on keeping their bees healthy and alive.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 13K. Monthly. Pays negotiable rates on publication. Period between acceptance and publication varies based on topic, author and season. Buys First North American serial rights. Rarely accepts reprints. Responds in less than a week. Guidelines online.

Current Needs:

“See above, information on bees, beekeeping, beekeeping business, marketing, and honey bee products from experienced beekeepers for EXPERIENCED beekeepers.” Pays $200-$250 (negotiable) per article depending on length. Articles run 1500-3000 words. Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Don’t talk to the readers like they just started keeping bees. We know bees are dying, we know imported honey is often adulterated, we know almonds need pollination, and we know CCD is killing bees. We know a lot. Read the magazine, more than one actually, talk to beekeepers, and don’t talk down to us. Tell us about what the experienced beekeeper you know does to make his business work. Tell us how that backyard beekeeper dealt with a fussy neighbor. Show us how to be better salespeople. Tell about teaching kids about bees. Don’t tell me about bee biology unless you have college level entomology skills. Don’t tell me Einstein said that 70% of our food comes from bees, or that 40% of the bees in the US died last year. I won’t get past that paragraph, and you’ll get deleted. Tell me something our readers don’t know already.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes