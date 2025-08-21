Doctor Prescribed Antibiotic With NO Secondary Infection Present!

Authors, need your book published in time for the Christmas shopping season? Contact us RIGHT AWAY and get $125 off at BookLocker! Details and the discount code are RIGHT HERE.

One of our sons started running a fever, had a sore throat, a stuffy nose, and clogged ears. Luckily, the very next day, he had a previously scheduled doctor appointment.

They tested him for Covid, the Flu, and Strep. All tests came back negative. She did say that it could be a different variant of Covid that their test couldn’t pick up.

Here’s where it got weird. He doesn’t have a secondary infection. Antibiotics don’t work against viruses. They will do nothing for you if you have any of the viruses listed above, nor if you have the common cold.

The doctor gave him a prescription for antibiotics, and told him to start taking them right away “in case” he might develop a secondary infection.

Uh, lady, I’m not a doctor but that is NOT how it works! Over-prescribing antibiotics leads to antibiotic resistance. Don’t even get me started on possible side effects. Also, antibiotics could slow down his body’s natural ability to fight the virus because they inhibit your immune system.

So, he picked them up but he’s not taking them. Instead, he’s getting lots of rest, drinking lots of fluids, taking “the vitamin regimen,” and eating healthy.

He and his brother usually come here on Sunday nights for dinner. He wasn’t here last Sunday because he had other plans. I am actually relieved because we do NOT want what he has. But, of course, I’m keeping close tabs on him and we’re only 20 minutes away if he needs anything. 🙂

