Covid Strikes AGAIN! In JUNE!!!

Brian is down for the count. Last week, he was working security at our church each evening, Monday through Friday, for Vacation Bible School. I’m pretty sure that’s where he caught it.

He started feeling tightness in his chest on Monday, and started coughing on Tuesday. That’s when I moved my laptop, phone, ipad, charging cords, and toiletries to the guest room and the guest bathroom. I’m so glad I did!

However, I have had to keep reminding Brian to not breathe near me. Last night, when I was on the porch, he brought one of the chicks, Beauty, out to show me. Her wings are getting speckled and she has the most beautiful markings on her head. However, I wasn’t paying attention to Beauty. I turned my head away from Brian, and choked out, while holding my breath, “You’re breathing on me!”

The funny thing is he hasn’t been running a fever. He’s just coughing and snotting all over the place. Today, I told him, “I think we still have some Covid tests in the bathroom closet.”

He went to take the test, and then ENTERED THE GUEST ROOM to show me the positive results. I said, “You’re too close! Go away!!!”

I have been cooking for him. However, everyone who knows me knows that my cooking is more of a punishment than a treat. Last night, I made tacos. I saw a video on TikTok that shows you how to fold flour tortillas in half, and cook them in the toaster. They come out crispy but still soft. Not sure how to describe it. Best of all, they’re shaped perfectly (like a taco shell) so it’s easier to scoop the innards inside of them. Unfortunately, I didn’t use enough taco seasoning so they were bland. Oh well. Covid beggars can’t be choosy. 😉

I’m thinking, for tonight, we’ll do frozen pizza. Remember that pizza has all four food groups! And, unless I burn the pie (like I usually do), it should be a treat for Brian. I also have him on the vitamin regimen and I’m on it now, too, just in case.

