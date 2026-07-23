Bigfoot is Back AND One of Our New Hens LOVES Me!!

We detailed Bigfoot’s recent return (I can still hear the screams in my head!) at the beginning of our most recent podcast episode. In that episode, I said that Bigfoot first arrived in October two and a half years ago, so we were surprised that the activity started as early as July this year. HOWEVER, I was putting up links we mentioned under the episode, and it was NOT October! It was in August of that year! So, having him/they show up in mid-July should not have been a surprise. I was concerned about how close he/they were to our chicken enclosure.

On Monday morning, we had to rush Brian to the doctor. His lower back itched on Sunday night. I checked, but I didn’t see anything. On Monday morning, he was COVERED in a hive-like rash from his neck to his waist, and he was scratching like CRAZY!

The doctor gave him a steroid shot in the butt, and a prescription for steroids. We also picked up some Calamine Lotion. It’s now Thursday, and he still has the rash, but it’s receding. We don’t know what caused the allergy, but he ate a McDonalds breakfast steak sandwich on Sunday morning, right before the itching started. He gets those every Sunday morning before church, and he said that one tasted “funny.”

The heat and humidity makes him itch more, so I’m making him stay inside as much as possible.

I helped him with the chickens yesterday. He had to carry the big 50-lb bag of feed out there, from the basement to the shed in the chicken enclosure. While he was taking care of chicken business, one of our new hens walked right up to me, stood at my feet, and looked up. I very slowly bent down, and she let me pick her up!

I held her for a few minutes, and she just calmly looked me in the eyes. She was so peaceful but her face was right near mine. I told Brian, “If she all of the sudden pecked me in the eye, I would have time to respond.” That’s how close we were, lovingly looking into each other’s eyes. Well, I was holding her with her side to me so only her right eye was staring into both of my eyes.

Anyway, I put her down to help Brian with the watering. After I was finished, she walked right up to me again, wanting to be picked up AGAIN! We were BONDING!

She did that one more time before we finished the chicken chores. I’m in love!! The only other “chicken” who has paid any attention to me (negative attention!) was Benedict the Jerk rooster (R.I.P.!).

We have two young roosters now, and they are getting along. If they continue to get along, they both get to stay. The alpha rooster is larger, and he growls when you get near him. However, he doesn’t attack like Benedict did.

After the chicken enclosure fun yesterday, I was scrolling through TikTok in the evening, and I saw a video of a young woman who lost her right eye after a chicken pecked her! Our phones really ARE listening to us!

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

https://booklocker.com/books/4764.html