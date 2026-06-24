R.I.P. Benedict the Jerk

The image above this post is from a video I took after one of the times Benedict attacked me. I threw a metal cup at him to make him run away.

If you’ve been following News From the Office, you know that our rooster, Benedict the Jerk, has attacked me several times. We were going to wait to send him across the rainbow bridge until our new rooster got a bit bigger. But, we couldn’t wait any longer.

Benedict has:

Puffed himself up, and raced at me several times

Flown at my face with his spurs pointed at my eyes

Jumped on my back

Bit my butt!

Never mounted any of our hens (he is a mature rooster)

Has been attacking our hens in the morning. One of them is missing almost all the feathers on her head.

I was at the sports medicine place last week, and now have a boot on my foot. I hurt it when Benedict was charging me, and I had to kick him into the air twice. I have to go back next month and, if the gentle treatments don’t work, I might need more serious work done. I can’t imagine how much those medical bills are going to cost.

While we are animal lovers, the rooster and hens are livestock. We don’t get attached.

We could not, in good conscience, give him away to someone else. He is dangerous. We would not sell him because many people online offer to buy or “adopt” roosters (and unwanted hens), and then sell them to Chinese restaurants. We knew that humanely taking care of the problem here was the only option.

This morning, Brian did the unfortunate deed. Now, I don’t have to be afraid each time I walk outside, and we don’t have to worry about him attacking our grandchildren.

Benedict is in the freezer now, and we’re going to have burgers, dogs, and BBQ chicken (I mean rooster) on the 4th of July. We have several guests coming for the event! Max is going to set off fireworks again this year. We’re hoping he has better aim than he did last year, when showers of sparks were pouring onto the deck, where all the visitors were sitting. 😉

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