Surprise Diagnosis After I Hurt My Foot Fending Off a Rooster Attack!

I have a rooster injury update. But first, Brian was at the sports medicine place on Wednesday for a follow-up after breaking his back falling off a ladder.

His back is healing nicely, but his rotator cuff injury is still really hurting. The doctor wanted to give Brian a steroid shot in his shoulder to see if that will help. If it doesn’t, he’ll need an MRI, and possibly surgery.

So, the doctor came back in with a nurse and another guy. The nurse stood by the doctor, while the male nurse closed the door and stood in front of it like he was blocking it. The needle was, I’m not exaggerating, four or five inches long. And, the syringe was completely full of some thick white stuff.

Brian nervously said, “This is going to take three of you?!?!”

The doctor didn’t tell us why (we figured it out later). So, of course, I said to Brian, “Man, that’s a big ole needle!” (We tease each other all the time, which is why we get along so well!)

Brian gave me one of “those looks.” Then, he went back to looking at the guy standing by the door. I was curious about that guy as well!

The injection seemed to take forever as the doctor slowly pumped the white goo waaaay into Brian’s rotator cuff. Brian was a trooper! His shoulder started feeling better on the way home!

So, I shared what had happened with Mason (age 20) via text, and I asked him why he thought they needed three people in the room to give somebody an injection with a huge needle.

Mason replied, “To hold him down?”

😉

The reason they have back-up is in case the patient faints.

Anyway, so it’s been just over a month since I launched our rooster, Benedict the Jerk, into midair twice with my foot. For the handful of people who wrote to me, admonishing me for protecting myself while I was literally under attack, telling me to “be kind to animals,” well, I have a special finger I’d like to wave at you! If you were being attacked by an animal, you’d have immediately gone into self-defense mode, too. I would do it all over again! (And, I have!)

So, ever since our rooster, Benedict the Jerk, attacked me, I’ve been limping, so Brian dragged me to the sports medicine doctor yesterday.

I’m now wearing a very sexy boot (groan). People can hear me coming from a mile away (clomp! clomp!!). When we got home yesterday, Brian helped me out of the truck. I was walking up the sidewalk, and my left foot was quiet, but my right foot was CLOMP-CLOMPING. So, Brian started walking in front of me, with his left foot gently hitting the side, and then he’d make his right shoe SLAM LOUDLY down on the sidewalk. That earned him a “hardy har har” from me.

I also now have prescriptions for steroid cream and high-dose anti-inflammatories.

So, what was the diagnosis? After the injury, the top of my foot bruised and swelled up pretty big. That went away, but I still had a weird, round thing on the top of my foot. It didn’t hurt to touch (oddly enough), but walking was very painful.

Turns out the injury became a cyst, and that cyst is sitting right on top of two bone spurs.

If the current treatment doesn’t help, I’ll be getting a steroid shot in my foot. So, I might be getting some karma after razzing Brian about his…

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