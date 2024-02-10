Five Paying Markets for Writers that Celebrate the Number Three – by Dawn Colclasure

There’s something about the number three. We have three meals a day, the days have three timeframes, and we start things on the count of three. Some markets for writers celebrate the number three in their name. Three is considered a lucky number so perhaps the editors of these magazines knew what they were doing when they named their publications!

Three in any form, whether it’s the number three or third, are among the many names of magazines and journals writers can submit their work to. Some charge reading fees, so read their guidelines carefully. Check them out, and see if there’s any one of these three-loving markets to see if you might have something to submit.

3rd Act Magazine

https://www.3rdactmagazine.com

Their vision statement on their About page states: “3rd Act Magazine endeavors to inform, inspire, and entertain older adults. Our stories and articles challenge worn-out perceptions of aging and offer a dynamic new vision: Aging is good, let’s celebrate and embrace this stage of life, and let’s age together with confidence.” According to their submission guidelines (https://www.3rdactmagazine.com/write), they want articles on “ageism, lifestyle, health, home, family, community, moving, aging, memory health, downsizing, traveling, caregiving, legal, financial, living well at any age, and others.” They accept short feature articles of 500 words and essays and articles of 750-1200 words. Pays $25-$50 for articles, depending on length.

Third Estate Art

(https://www.thirdestateart.org)

Their About Us page shares detailed information about who they are and what they support. Their magazine, Decapitate (formerly Quaranzine), publishes fiction, nonfiction, poetry, art, comics, photography and “anything else that we can reasonably put into this format.” According to their submission guidelines (https://www.thirdestateart.org/decap-submissions): “Please send us art and writing with an underlying social justice theme, or any kind of activist work that you’d like an eclectic audience for.” They open for submissions in the summer. Pays $25.

The Threepenny Review

https://www.threepennyreview.com

The submission guidelines are at https://www.threepennyreview.com/submissions. This literary magazine starts accepting submissions at the end of December each year. They only accept original work that has not been previously published and they do not accept simultaneous submissions. They accept fiction, nonfiction, and poetry. Payment is $400 for fiction and nonfiction, and $200 for each accepted poem.

Three Crows Magazine

(https://threecrowsmagazine.com)

While Three Crows accepts fiction and nonfiction, they are currently closed to fiction submissions as of this writing. Their guidelines state that, for nonfiction: “Three Crows are looking for articles of interest to readers of science fiction, fantasy, and horror. We are looking for a wide range of types of article including, but not limited to: discussions of the genre publishing business, essays on the writing process and the reading experience, literary criticism, book, film, and video game reviews.” Check their submission guidelines (https://threecrowsmagazine.com/submissions/) for further information. They pay up to $50 for nonfiction.

Three-Lobed Burning Eye

https://www.3lobedmag.com

The submission guidelines (https://www.3lobedmag.com/submissions.html) state: “Three-Lobed Burning Eye (3LBE) is a speculative fiction magazine published online (thrice per year) and print anthology (every other year). Each issue features four original stories, some with audio readings.” They accept original stories only. They also accept translations as long as the story is appearing in English for the first time. Payment is $100 for a story of 1,001 – 7,500 words; their payment for flash fiction (500-1000 words) is $30.

Whether you, too, celebrate the number three in some form or appreciate the mystical quality of this number, these markets can provide you with another place to submit your work. Try submitting to one or more of them today!

