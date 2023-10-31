7 Paying News Publishing Markets For Writers! – by Karoki Githure

If you are a writer who wants to get paid for your news articles, you might be interested in these news publishing markets that accept submissions from freelance writers. These publishing markets cover various topics, from politics and business, to culture and entertainment. Also, they offer competitive rates and opportunities for exposure. Here are the details of each market:

1. Nexus Media News

Nexus Media News is an editorially non-profit, independent news service that covers climate change and its impacts (environment, society, and economy). The publication also provides original stories, podcasts, videos, and graphics featured in several national and international publications. Nexus Media News is looking for smart, original articles on how communities across the U.S. respond to the climate crisis — particularly solutions-oriented stories that revolve around frontline and BIPOC communities. The required word length can range from 1,000 – 1,200 words. The pay rates start at $500.

Submissions guidelines: https://nexusmedianews.com/how-to-pitch-nexus-media-news/

2. Type Investigations

Type Investigations, formerly known as The Investigative Fund, is a non-profit organization that supports and produces investigative journalism that holds powerful entities accountable. It addresses the most pressing issues in various sectors, including racial and economic justice, climate and environmental health, and civil and human rights. In general, they are seeking investigators who have great storytelling skills while going beyond feature reporting. They want to document misconduct and identify who is to blame, whether it’s a firm, a regulatory body, or an elected politician. You should note that they don’t commission traditional profiles, cultural essays, true crime stories, or epic tales of adventure. The article length is between 3000-5,000 words. The publication pays writers between $3,000 to $6,000 and is based on the submission of a detailed reporting plan.

Submissions guidelines: https://www.typeinvestigations.org/about/how-to-pitch/

3. The Objective

The Objective is an online publication that covers topics such as media, culture, and identity from diverse perspectives. It was founded in 2020 by journalists and writers who felt the mainstream media wasn’t representing their voices and experiences. The Objective aims to challenge the dominant narratives and amplify the voices of marginalized communities. It accepts pitches from freelance journalists and writers with relevant expertise and knowledge on the topics it covers. Payment is between $200 to $600 per article, depending on the story type and length.

Submissions guidelines: https://objectivejournalism.org/pitch-us/

4. Prism

Prism is an independent, non-profit newsroom led by journalists of color, telling stories from the ground up to disrupt harmful narratives and inform movements for justice. They address various topics, including racial justice, mass incarceration and police, workers’ rights, gender justice, electoral justice, and climate disaster. Prism covers the aforementioned topics that relate to the United States and its territories.

Prism promotes viewpoints and topics frequently overlooked in conventional news coverage; therefore, they especially encourage submissions from BIPOC, women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and others from historically oppressed communities. They accept reported news articles, features, and profiles (up to 1200 words), short personal essays, commentaries, and op-eds, (700 to 900 words). Pay for accepted articles is $.50 per word.

Submissions guidelines: https://prismreports.org/about/call-for-pitches/

5. Waging Nonviolence

Waging Nonviolence is a non-profit media organization that provides original reporting and expert analysis of social movements worldwide. It covers topics such as health, justice, environment, and culture from diverse perspectives. It also supports and produces investigative journalism that holds the powerful accountable. Waging Nonviolence accepts pitches from freelance journalists and writers with relevant expertise and knowledge on the topics it covers (knowledge of movements and organizing). It pays fixed rates: $200 for reported features and $100 for Q&As, reviews, and analysis. It also prefers articles that are 1500 words or more.

Submissions guidelines: https://wagingnonviolence.org/about/submissions/

6. The Vietnamese Magazine

The Vietnamese Magazine is an independent, non-profit online publication raising worldwide awareness of Vietnam’s human rights status and political development. It was launched in November 2017 by a team of Vietnamese activists and independent journalists. The Vietnamese Magazine accepts pitches from freelance journalists and writers with relevant expertise and knowledge on its topics – primarily advocating for human rights and democracy in Vietnam. The publication pays $150 for a 1,500-word piece.

Submissions guidelines: https://www.thevietnamese.org/about-us/

7. Current

Current is an inclusive non-profit independent news organization that covers public media in the U.S.A. and targets professionals in the industry. The publication provides news, analysis, and insights on topics like programs, people, content, development, systems, policy, and technology. Current aims to provide public media professionals with valuable insights and information that help them and their institutions reach new levels of success. Therefore, it is particularly interested in freelance writers who can cover their topics. Furthermore, Current generally pays 75 cents per word for freelance assignments, although their rates may vary for certain article formats such as Q&As.

Submissions guidelines: https://current.org/writing-for-current/

Karoki is a full-time freelance writer who is passionate writing about how to make a killing as a writer.

