5 Trade Magazines that Pay Freelance Writers $500-$2500 – by William Opar

In freelance writing, trade magazines often get overlooked in favor of glossy newsstand publications. However, these magazines can offer stable work and competitive pay rates that rival high-profile consumer magazines.

With trade magazines covering virtually every major industry, there are ample opportunities to find publications that align with your interests and expertise. But, before pitching any trade magazines, it’s crucial to study the publication, and familiarize yourself with their writer’s guidelines. This will give you a strong grasp of the content they publish and increase your chances of success.

Let’s dive right into the list of 5 trade magazines that pay writers $500+ per article.

Big Picture magazine covers wide-format digital printing. Through its award-winning print publication, website, digital edition, weekly newsletter, social media outlets, webinars, and awards, Big Picture provides superior coverage of the hottest products and technologies, late-breaking industry news and events, intriguing case studies, and much more. They accept pitches on technology-related stories, processes, industry trends, and new products.

For more information, read their submission guidelines. The Editor-in-Chief’s email address is on that page.

They pay $500 per article

CTE Magazine’s content is geared towards managers, owners, and engineers in the manufacturing industry. They cover topics like metal cutting, grinding tools, and operations. They accept complete manuscripts.

Find more information in their submission guidelines.

They pay $750 for a feature article.

Produced by the Canadian Bar Association, this magazine covers legal practice management, client relations, and innovation. They’re committed to helping remove barriers to equality within the legal profession.

Read their submission guidelines for more information.

They pay $1 per word.

Kitplanes is an independent trade magazine focusing on constructing kit and amateur-built aircraft. They accept pitches from freelance writers on all phases of aircraft construction, from basic design, to flight trials, to construction techniques in wood, metal and composite.

Read their submission guidelines for more information on the type of stories they want.

They pay $1000 per article.

Machinery Lubrication is a trade magazine in the manufacturing industry. They gather the latest lubrication knowledge and best practices from a growing range of experts in the field. They are always looking for new, valuable content from freelance writers to provide to their audiences.

Review their submission guidelines before pitching them to get clear information about what they want.

They pay $750 for a feature article.

Tips to Becoming a Successful Trade Magazine Writer

To become a successful trade magazine writer, you need to master the art of pitching to the right editor. While there are no strict rules, there are three key factors that can significantly increase your chances of landing a trade magazine assignment:

Industry Knowledge

Knowledge of the industry you’re targeting is essential to success in trade magazine writing. Being able to write authoritative pieces that resonate with readers who work in that field is crucial. Your past jobs, careers, education, hobbies, and interests can help you gain industry knowledge, and get your foot in the door.

Relevant Writing Samples

If you lack direct experience in a specific industry, showcasing relevant writing samples can still land you the job. Clips you’ve written for clients in related fields can demonstrate your ability to write effectively on industry-specific topics. You can also create your own relevant writing samples, and post them to your website to showcase to trade magazine editors.

Letter of Introduction (LOI)

Sometimes, the best approach to winning a gig writing for a trade magazine is to send out a Letter of Introduction (LOI). An LOI is a letter that introduces you to the editor, and showcases your industry knowledge and writing talent.

