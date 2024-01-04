9 Personal Development Magazines That Pay Writers $500+ Per Article! – by William Opar

Do you have a passion for personal development and a knack for writing? Then consider turning your passion into profit!

This article provides valuable information on these magazines, including tips to get published, their preferred topics, and submission guidelines. So, dust off your keyboard, and get ready to embark on a rewarding journey of personal growth and financial success.

Before we dive into the personal development magazines, here are tips for getting published

Research the magazine’s audience and style, and make sure your article is a good fit for the publication.

Read the writer’s guidelines carefully. This will ensure that your article meets the magazine’s requirements.

Pitch well-developed ideas. Editors are looking for articles that are both informative and engaging.

Write high-quality content. Your article should be well-written, edited, and free of errors.

Be persistent. It may take several tries to get your article published.

Now, let’s dive into the nine personal development publications that pay freelance writers.

Mindful Magazine is a premium digital website reporting on applied mindfulness, including healthcare, education, science, relationships, the business world, arts and culture, athletics, and home life. They are looking for stories for their columns, like journalistic reportage, profiles, and essays that illustrate how mindfulness can enrich our lives and those around us and shape our world for the better.

Read some of their articles to get a feel of what they’re looking for before crafting a pitch to their editor.

Read their submission guidelines for more information. Send a query letter to mindful@mindful.org

They pay $500 – $1000 per article.

Psychology Today seeks talented writers to contribute fresh perspectives and engaging content on various topics related to psychology, mental health, and human behavior.

They cater to a diverse audience, including mental health professionals, students, and individuals interested in personal development and well-being. They value fresh perspectives and original insights.

Read their submission guidelines for more information on how to craft and send them a pitch.

They pay $1.00-$1.50 per word for blog posts and $1.50-$2.00 per word for articles.

In the whirlwind of everyday life, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and lost in a sea of anxieties and to-do lists. This is exactly where Tiny Buddha comes in, offering a gentle hand to guide you back to yourself.

They accept expert writers’ pitches on meditation, yoga, and mindfulness practices.

Find more information on their submission guidelines.

They pay $500-$700 per article.

Spirituality & Health (S&H) magazine offers a great platform for freelance writers to share their expertise and insights on the intersection of spirituality and health.

They accept pitches on personal narratives, investigative reports, or interviews, ranging from 500-1500 words, and in-depth articles on specific topics, 1500-3500 words.

Read their submission guidelines to understand what they’re looking for.

They pay $200 per story and $500 per feature article.

Better Humans is a vibrant Medium publication and an online community dedicated to fostering personal development and empowering individuals to live their best lives.

More than just a platform for sharing inspiring stories, it’s a springboard for writers to share their expertise, connect with a global audience, and earn substantial income.

Better Humans prioritizes articles that offer actionable tips and strategies, not just theoretical concepts. They value articles that draw on the writer’s own experiences and insights, adding a layer of authenticity and credibility.

Read their submission guidelines for more information.

They pay $500 per article.

Experience Life is a progressive magazine focused on healthy living, encompassing exercise, fitness, and overall well-being. It caters to a target audience of 30-45-year-olds and offers writers a platform to share their knowledge and passion for healthy lifestyles.

They accept pitches for articles on healthy eating, recipes, nutrition, sustainable food practices, exercise, training, fitness routines, and overall physical well-being. They’re also looking for articles on personal growth, mental health, relationships, mindfulness, and achieving a balanced life.

Read their submission guidelines for more information.

They pay $1.00/word for accepted articles.

Oprah Magazine, now known as Oprah Daily in its digital-first format, covers a wide range of topics relevant to women, aiming to inspire, educate, and empower its readers.

They accept pitches on articles related to self-improvement, motivation, goal setting, spirituality, mental health, relationships, and family. Their primary target audience is women aged 35-54, although it also attracts younger and older readers.

Contact their editorial team for more information on pitching.

They pay $0.50-$1.00/word.

Thrive Global primarily focuses on community-driven content. They currently seek fully reported pieces, pieces with a personal arc, and personal essays on various topics related to well-being, personal growth, and productivity.

Study their submission guidelines carefully to ensure your article meets their specific requirements.

They pay $300-$500 per article.

SUCCESS Magazine empowers individuals to achieve personal and professional success in all aspects of their lives. It aims to inspire readers to set ambitious goals, overcome challenges, and build fulfilling and meaningful lives.

They currently accept pitches on reported pieces addressing various topics focusing on achieving goals, overcoming challenges, and building successful lives.

Contact their editor for more information on how to send a pitch to them.

They pay $500-$1000 per article.

