7 Software Companies that Pay Writers $300+ Per Article – by William Opar

In today’s digital age, writing has become a lucrative career path. You can write for your blog and gain fame, traffic, and ad revenue, but you can also write for companies, and get paid for your expertise. Numerous software companies are willing to pay top dollar for quality articles if you have a knack for software development, team collaboration, or providing how-to guides.

In this article, we will explore some of the leading companies in the industry that offer freelance writing opportunities, and outline the payment rates, topics, and audiences for each. So, if you have a passion for software engineering, and want to monetize your writing skills, keep reading!

Honey Badger is a software monitoring and error-tracking service primarily catering to developers. They are looking for writers who can contribute articles related to Ruby and Elixir, two popular programming languages. To find more information on how to pitch an idea to them, read their submission guidelines.

They pay $500 per article.

Digital Ocean is a cloud infrastructure provider that offers scalable and developer-friendly solutions.

They seek writers who can contribute articles on DevOps, Software Development, Production System Tutorials, Python, Javascript, Docker, Kubernetes, Ansible, Terraform, and CI/CD.

Read their submission guideline to understand what they are looking for.

They pay $300 per article. But, this can increase to $400 per article for complex production-focused articles.

Real Python is an online resource for Python developers that offers tutorials, articles, and videos. They seek writers who can contribute articles on various topics, including Python, web development, data science, productivity, psychology, career, and more.

If this is your area of expertise and you want to send them a pitch, read their submission guideline carefully.

They pay $300 per article.

Linode is a cloud hosting provider that offers high-performance Linux servers.

They are looking for writers who can contribute articles on DevOps, Server Infrastructure, Storage, Programming Languages, and Linux.

Read their submission guideline for more information on pitching.

They pay $300 per article, with an additional $100 for updating an existing article.

Auth0 is a digital platform that covers a lot of different frameworks, programming languages, and modern development techniques.

They seek comprehensive technical articles showing people how to do things with existing and new technologies. Their current call for pitches revolves around creating content about Java, Identity and Security, and Python.

If this is your area of expertise and you are ready to pitch an idea, read their submission guideline carefully to understand the type of stories they’re looking for.

They pay $450 per article.

Log Rocket is a front-end performance monitoring solution that helps developers identify and fix issues in their web applications. They seek writers for various front-end development topics, including React, Redux, Angular, Vue.js, Webpack, MobX, GraphQL, Javascript, Front-end development (in general), and UI/UX design.

Read their submission guideline for pitching information.

They pay $350 per article.

Smashing Magazine is a popular online publication focusing on web development and design. They want writers who can contribute articles related to better web experiences. Read the submission guideline for more information.

They pay $300 per article.

Whether you specialize in specific programming languages, cloud services, or front-end development, there is a platform out there for you to showcase your expertise and get compensated.

Remember to read and understand the guidelines provided by each company, prioritize quality over quantity, and continuously improve your writing skills. Avoid reposting the same article to multiple websites and focus on delivering high-quality, in-depth content that resonates with the target audience.

Take advantage of these opportunities and monetize your writing skills in the software industry today!

William Opar is an expert Content Writer and Blogger who helps brands to grow their businesses and earn real money. He’s a freelance contributor to The Penny Voice, WritersWeekly, FreelancerKenya, Medium.com, and a savvy writer on Upwork. Feel free to contact him for high-quality freelance writing services. Get in touch via LinkedIn.

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments

Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!

In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.



Also includes:

Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually

Sample phone query from Christine Greeley

The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday

Your Rights As a "Freelancer"

and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

https://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html