8 Proven Strategies to Get Clients to Pay Higher Rates – by William Opar

‍You might be trying to figure out how to convince your clients to pay higher rates for your services. Indeed, getting your clients to pay higher rates can be challenging, but it shouldn’t be overwhelming – far more so if your services address their pain points, or solve their problems.

In this article, we’ll be exploring 8 proven strategies that can help you get your clients to pay higher rates for your services. But, before we dive deep into the strategies, what are the benefits of charging higher rates?

Benefits of charging higher rates

It allows you to increase your profits.

It improves the perceived value of your services, and attracts higher-paying clients.

It allows you to reinvest the money you make into your business, which can help you grow and expand your services.

It helps you stand out in the crowd – you can position yourself as a premium provider and set yourself apart from the competition.

Let’s now dive into the 8 proven strategies that will help you command higher rates from your clients, and actually get paid

Understand your clients’ needs

The first step to getting your clients to pay higher rates is understanding their needs. What are they looking for in a service provider? Or, what do they value most in a service?

When you understand your clients’ needs, you can provide tailored services to meet their expectations, or solve their problems. This makes your client see you as an asset to their business, and gives you the courage to command higher rates for your services. You can also upsell additional services tailored to their specific needs, and provide them at a relatively higher rate.

Offer exclusive services

Every client out there yearns to take their business to the next level, and is willing to invest their resources to achieve a robust return on investment (ROI).

So, what would make your services peculiar, or cause you to become a sought-after freelance writer?

Offer services that your competitors can’t or won’t provide. These could be services that are difficult to find, or services that are in high demand. You can charge higher rates by offering exclusive services, and even attracting higher-paying clients.

You can also expand on what the client needs even if they’re not yet aware of those needs. This makes it easier to position yourself as an expert while commanding the rate you deserve.

Showcase client success stories

Showing potential clients how you’ve helped others succeed can be a powerful way to get them to pay higher rates for your services. Success stories of your existing clients can help to build trust, and instill confidence in your services.

Sharing success stories demonstrates the value of your services, and the impact that they have had on your clients’ businesses. It showcases evidence of the potential impact of your services, and can encourage potential clients to pay higher rates.

Be confident

When pitching your services and negotiating rates, you must be confident in your abilities. Show potential clients that you’re confident in your ability to deliver results and that you believe in the value of your services.

Don’t over-persuade your clients until they feel you’re desperate for their money and never, ever imply that you’ll work for less. Instead, emphasize the value of your services and the impact that they’ll create on your clients’ businesses. This will instill their confidence in your services, and encourage clients to pay higher rates.

Develop a strong brand

A strong brand is a recipe for getting your clients to pay higher rates for your services.

Let me explain…

For brick-and-mortar stores, or open-air markets, customers are attracted by the display of goods or the customer-care services offered. This is totally different with freelance writing. As a writer, you need a well-displayed online store that attracts clients.

An example of an online store is a blog or website with quality content that makes you stand out in the crowd. According to Orbelo, there are 600 million blogs out of 1.9 billion websites worldwide. This may make it challenging to display your blog in front of your competitors. So, a strong brand is a surefire way to differentiate you from your competitors, and build trust with potential clients.

Creating a strong brand requires time and effort but it can pay off in the long run. Develop a strong brand identity, create compelling content, and use social media to promote your services.

Leverage your network

Your network can be a powerful tool for getting your clients to pay higher rates for your services. Reach out to your contacts, and offer to provide a free consultation. This will help to build trust and demonstrate the value of your services.

Use your network to get referrals and recommendations, which can skyrocket the perceived value of your services, and encourage potential clients to pay higher rates.

Establish your credibility

Established credibility is a valuable asset for every freelance writer who wants to take their business to the next level. Your credibility as a freelance writer comprises experience and skills to deliver results. But, remember, you won’t meet your clients physically to demonstrate this. Instead, you use your online presence or portfolio to justify your credibility.

Create a portfolio of your work, and be sure to showcase your successes. You can also create case studies to demonstrate the impact of your services. This can help showcase your experience, and encourage potential clients to pay higher rates.

Investing in your services

If you want to deliver high-quality services that keep your clients coming for more, and ready to pay higher rates, then you MUST invest in your services.

As a freelance writer, it is important to improve your skills to match the fast-growing digital world as this will help you stay up to date on the industry trends.

Consider investing in online courses, buying books about writing, and attending workshops and webinars. Also, you can invest in marketing and advertising your services, creating a professional freelance writer website, or investing in new tools and technologies.

Conclusion

Getting your clients to pay higher service rates can be challenging. However, with the right strategies, you can position yourself as a premium provider, and get your clients to pay higher rates.

William Opar is an expert Content Writer and Blogger who helps brands to grow their businesses and earn real money. He’s a freelance contributor to The Penny Voice, WritersWeekly, FreelancerKenya, Medium.com, and a savvy writer on Upwork. Feel free to contact him for high-quality freelance writing services. Get in touch via LinkedIn .

