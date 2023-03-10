9 Online Magazines & Websites That Pay Writers $1+ Per Word – by William Opar

High-paying writing markets are often hard to come by and many writers struggle to find ones that pay a good rate. Whether you’re an experienced writer, or a novice looking to break into the industry, these markets offer a great opportunity to earn a decent income. With their varying publication topics and audiences, you’ll be sure to find a market that fits your writing style and interests.

But, before we dive into 9 online magazines and websites that pay writers $1 per word, let me share some of the benefits of writing for high-paying markets.

Benefits of Writing for High-Paying Markets

They offer more exposure to your work. When you write for a well-known magazine or website, your work is seen by a wider audience. This gives you more opportunities to connect with potential clients, and grow your writing career.

Writing for high-paying markets helps to build your portfolio. Publishing your work in a reputable magazine or website can add credibility to your name.

Writing for high-paying markets is an effective way to network with other writers. You can meet other professionals in the industry, and learn from their experiences, which will help you to become a more successful writer.

And, of course, they pay more!

Tips to Write and Get Published in High Paying Magazines and Websites

Getting published in high-paying markets can be challenging but the payoff will be worth it. To increase your chances of getting accepted, and your story published, consider the following tips;

Read the submission guidelines carefully, and follow them to the letter

Research the publication, and submit stories that fit their style and topics.

Ensure that your stories are well-written, and free from errors.

Include a strong query letter with your submission to make it stand out.

Make sure you’re familiar with the publication’s style and topics. Read their previous articles to understand what kinds of stories they accept.

Do thorough research on the topic you are writing about. This will help you to provide accurate information, and write more compelling content.

Use a clear and concise writing style. High-paying markets are looking for stories that are well-written and easy to understand. Avoid using long and complicated sentences, and make sure to use an active voice instead of a passive voice.

Edit your work carefully before submitting it. Check for any errors in grammar, punctuation, and spelling. Read your story aloud to make sure that it flows smoothly.

9 Online Magazines & Websites That Pay Writers $1+ Per Word

The Harvard Business Review is a leading magazine covering business, management, and economics topics. They pay $2 per word for articles and offer a bonus of up to $2,500.

Read their submission guidelines for more information on the stories they’re looking for, and how to submit your pitch.

National Geographic is a well-known magazine that covers a wide range of topics such as exploration, science, environment, culture, and history. They are always looking for writers who can contribute to their magazine.

They pay $1 per word. Read their submission guidelines here.

Eating Well is a bimonthly food magazine that promotes healthy eating. Their readers are interested in cooking and nutrition science and the origins of food and social issues related to food networks. They appreciate articles on eating culture and traditions.

They pay $1 per word. Read their submission guidelines to understand the types of stories they seek.

Contractor is an online magazine that covers topics related to construction and contracting. Their target audience includes plumbing, hydronic, and mechanical systems professionals.

For more information on how to pitch a story, read their submission guidelines.

They pay $1 per word.

Are you passionate about writing about home design but don’t know where to find writing gigs? Dwell is an online magazine that covers home design, focusing on improving people’s lives. They feature new ideas about what a home can and should be, and offer expert advice for making your own space a better place to live.

Read their pitching guidelines for more information on the type of stories they seek. They pay $1 per word via PayPal.

Psychology today is a leading mental health and behavioral science online magazine – it provides truthful information about psychology and mental health.

They welcome clinicians, scientists, mental health experts, or writers who would like to publish regular pieces on a particular theme or set of topics related to mental health or psychology.

Read their submission guidelines carefully before pitching your idea. They pay $1 per word.

Hoof Beats is an online magazine covering horse racing – riding, training the horse and the rider, show preparation, and tips. As seen in their submission guidelines, if you want to get published in this magazine, read the magazine to understand their writing style, voice, and audience.

They pay $500 per article for 500 words.

Sunset is an online magazine on travel and recreation, gardening and outdoor living, food and entertainment, and home décor.

They are looking for well-researched and well-written stories and ideas focusing on home gardening projects that are easy to execute quickly.

For more information on how to pitch them, read their submission guidelines.

They pay between $1.00-1.50 per word.

Chatelaine is Canada’s biggest women’s magazine covering health, current events, food, social issues, décor, fashion, and beauty.

Read their submission guidelines carefully before you send your pitch.

They pay $1 per word.

William Opar is an expert Content Writer and Blogger who helps brands to grow their businesses and earn real money. He’s a freelance contributor to The Penny Voice, WritersWeekly, FreelancerKenya, Medium.com, and a savvy writer on Upwork. Feel free to contact him for high-quality freelance writing services. Get in touch via LinkedIn .

