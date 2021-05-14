5 Paying Flash Fiction Markets for Writers – by Avery Springwood

Telling a tale succinctly can be challenging, but oh-so-rewarding. Because flash fiction is short, you could even write a draft of a story (or two, or three!) in a day, giving yourself instant gratification, while working on longer-term projects. After editing your flash piece, you can send it out to one of the following five paying flash fiction markets, and you might just land yourself a sale!

Funny Times is looking for (you guessed it!) funny stories between 500-700 words, and they pay $75 per story. “Our print publication pokes fun at politics, news, relationships, food, technology, pets, work, death, environmental issues, business, religion (yes, even religion) and the human condition in general. Not much is off limits, so do your best to make us laugh. Plus we’re advertising free, so whatever we like, we use.”

Guidelines: https://funnytimes.com/about/submissions/#.UmVa7nDkt14#

The Arcanist is a digital literary magazine that pays $0.10/word for fantasy, sci-fi, and horror flash fiction, under 1000 words. They “strongly believe that fantasy and sci-fi are two of the most important genres in the literary world, helping us escape to distant lands, reflect on our shared humanity, and gaze into the future.” They are open to submissions year-round, and you can submit up to three stories at one time.

Guidelines: https://thearcanist.io/a-call-for-submissions-244f646d25a4

Frozen Wavelets is an e-zine of speculative flash fiction that is looking for stories under 750 words. They pay $0.08/word on acceptance. They say, “nothing is forbidden here, provided is original (i.e., NO fanfiction) and remains in the SSF&H domain. We encourage writers to push boundaries, in format and topics. Tell us something we haven’t thought of (yet), and tell it well.”

Guidelines: https://earthianhivemind.net/frozen-wavelets/

Futures is the award-winning science-fiction section of the journal Nature. They are looking for hard SF stories between 850-950 words, and pay $130 per story.

Guidelines: https://www.nature.com/nature/for-authors/other-subs#futures and also see: http://blogs.nature.com/futureconditional/2015/04/19/how-to-write-for-nature-futures/

Going Down Swinging is an Australian flash fiction market open to international submissions. They pay $170(Aus) for stories over 500 words ($131 US dollars), $60(Aus) for stories under 500 words, and $100(Aus) for poems. You can read published fiction online to get a feel for the stories they favor here: https://goingdownswinging.org.au/fiction/

Guidelines: https://goingdownswinging.org.au/submission-guidelines/

Avery Springwood is a science fiction writer and photographer living in the UK. When she’s not working, she can be found spending time with her family and their beloved cockapoo, or trying to find time to read speculative fiction stories.

