14 Paying Markets for Writers, in 4 Niches! – by William Opar

Below are 14 paying markets for writers that are selling well during these difficult times.
1. Health and Wellness
Vibrant Life is a lifestyle magazine. It focuses on promoting holistic health.
Pay: $100 to $300
This magazine focuses on living a sustainable lifestyle with an emphasis on natural foods and healthy eating as a source of healthy living.
Pay: $50 to $150; $25 for their “Rooting Around” department
Upworthy is a health and wellness magazine that also aims at creating a better world.
Pay: $200. They also offer bonus payments if your article generates website traffic.
2. Parenting
Publishes articles focusing on families with children between the ages of three and twelve.
Pay: $1.25 per word
A website focused on moms in the entrepreneurship field. They accept articles that inspire and motivate these women to succeed in growing their business.
Pay: $75 to $100
Seeks pitches from expert parent-teacher organization volunteers in the United States. They accept content covering leadership and group management, as well as how-to articles.
Pay: $125 to $500
A parenting blog that equips parents with information and resources geared toward technology. They accept articles full of practical tips.
Pay: $100
A blog that focuses on women working from home. Female freelancers are encouraged to send pitches to share a real-life experience.
Pay: $50
3. Making Money Online
This publication teaches writers how to make more money writing, and teaches authors how to sell more books. They also expose scams in both industries. WritersWeekly pays for feature articles (and list articles like this one!), as well as for “marketing secrets.” Articles run around 600 words.
Pay: $60 immediately on acceptance via PayPal
Accepts pitches for articles that practically give insight to other writers so that they can thrive in the freelance business. Article length should be between 500 and 600 words.
Pay: $50 via PayPal
A blog focused on earning and saving money. If you can create quality articles on how to earn and save money, then you’re a good fit for this blog. The article length is between 1000 and 2000 words.
Pay: $30-$150 via PayPal
4. Digital Marketing
Contently is a freelance job site, and a marketing site for freelancers. Join Contently here before you start sending pitches to them.
Pay: $200 to $400
A content marketing platform. They accept blog posts on content marketing and marketing campaigns.
Pay: $250 to $400
A website focused on helping online writers to market and thrive in their freelance business. It covers a variety of topics.
Pay: $300 to $1000
William Opar is a freelance SEO writer.
