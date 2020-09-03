5 Paying Money-Saving and Personal Finance Markets for Writers – by Karoki Githure

The personal finance niche is about managing money by helping people understand and take control of their finances. There are numerous websites and publications covering this topic and their objective is to simplify sophisticated financial advice to an easily understandable and actionable path to wealth. Below are some of the sites in the personal finance scope that accept submissions from writers.

1. Elite Personal Finance

Just like its name suggests, Elite Personal Finance is a website that covers personal finance-related topics such as saving money, loans, credit cards, identity theft, and others. They are looking for interesting stories that are unique, interesting, and helpful. Pitch by sending an email with the title of your post idea. If you’re not sure whether your article will be approved, you can send a similar post you wrote in the past. To increase the chances of acceptance, pitch ideas that relate to what’s published on their blog.

Pays $300 for an article which should be 1,000 to 3,000 words per post.

Guidelines for submission: https://www.elitepersonalfinance.com/write-for-us/

2. MoneyPantry

This blog aims to make personal finance something that everyone can understand. They publish unusual and interesting, yet practical ideas for earning and saving money. MoneyPantry is looking for detailed stories with numbers, strategies, and tips that they haven’t yet covered. If interested, submit an HTML version of your post in a simple text file written in a “bloggy” and friendly style. Your article should be 700 words or more, and longer articles are in 1000 to 2000 words range.

Pays between $30 and $150 per post, depending on factors such as quality and usefulness.

Guidelines for submission: https://moneypantry.com/contribute/

3. FinancePolice

A money blog on actionable tips to help its audience manage personal finances. Their mission is to make personal finance easy for anyone having a hard time understanding financial jargon appearing on most finance sites. They’re looking for articles, stories, or research not yet covered on their site. You don’t have to be a personal finance expert to submit your post. If you have ever made or saved money in a very unusual or interesting way, they’re willing to cover that. You can submit a fresh idea or an addition to an existing article.

Pays up to $50 per post.

Guidelines for submission: https://financepolice.com/contribute/

4. Casual Money Talk

Casual Money Talk shares perspectives on actionable paths to wealth from people of all walks of life. It targets people looking for empowerment, fresh and actionable advice, personal stories, and honest opinions on financial success. Everyone is allowed to share their money stories on Casual Money Talk. To submit an article, send an outline of any money topic relatable to a non-specialist general reader for consideration.

Pay varies based on the quality and length of the article, and is made through PayPal or an Amazon gift card.

Guidelines for submission: http://casualmoneytalk.com/submit-a-money-story/

5. The Savvy Scot

Finally, The Savvy Scot is a blog that provides original and straightforward posts about personal finance, personal growth, travel, and fitness. They accept submissions from writers on either general or UK aspects of personal finance. Send a formatted personal finance post of 800-1,000 words in MS Word, Google Docs, or HTML.

Pays £15/$20 via PayPal once the article is scheduled to be published or published.

Guidelines for submission: https://savvyscot.com/make-money-writing/

Karoki Githure is a full-time freelance writer and loves sharing with other writers on ways to earn through writing.

