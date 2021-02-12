7 Paying Markets Where You Can Write About What Fires You UP! – by Rachel Carrington

We writers tend to focus on writing what brings in the money but, sometimes, we put ourselves into a box, and forget to look outside of it. Many of us choose not to write about personal issues or our own beliefs, but writing about topics that we’re passionate about can be both lucrative and empowering.

By choosing to write about subjects that are close to our heart, we’re not only sharing the importance of the topic, but potentially enlightening others who aren’t as familiar with the topic. So, if you’re drawn to environmental issues or immigration reform, that’s an open door for potential articles.

If you’re looking to write about your passion, the following markets are looking for articles about subjects that may be close to your heart.

Rooted in Rights – is a disability advocacy blog that pays a minimum of $100 per blog post. They seek articles and op-eds on disability rights topics. They do ask that the post be written by someone who identifies as disabled.

Ravishly – looks for articles about gender equality and body acceptance, as well as others. Linked In reports that they pay between $50-$75 per article, though that isn’t listed on the website. There is no indication on the length, and they ask for three published clips and your resume when submitting.

Herizons – is a Canadian-based magazine whose readers are interested in environmental issues, social and political issues, and justice issues, to name a few. Preference is given to Canadian authors. Their features are 1,000-3,000 in length, and the pay ranges from $275-$550.

The American Conservative – publishes political articles from a conservative perspective. You can submit a pitch or a draft between 800-1500 words. There is no indication of payment amount, but according to MakeaLivingWriting.com, they pay $150 and up.

Mother Jones – is open to “to thought-provoking, timely opinion and analysis pieces on important current issues.” They have sections for politics and environment, and they also focus on human rights, and corporate wrongdoing. The pieces are usually less than 1,500. Read the guidelines carefully as they are quite specific. Pays $1.50-$2.00/word for magazine articles only. CAUTION: They do not pay for web articles.

Celebrate Life Magazine – calls itself the pro-life movement’s premier publication. They cover topics such as euthanasia, organ/tissue donation, elder care, and more. They pay an average of $0.15 per word. Articles are limited to 1,500 words or less, and current-events articles, holiday articles, and articles with photos or artwork get top priority in processing.

The Atlantic – publishes pieces on prison reform, politics, education, and global concerns. Their submission guidelines don’t provide much information so you’ll need to query to the appropriate editor. Pays $1.50-$2.50 per word for print edition. They do have an older article that offers information on how not to pitch.

If you’re interested in exploring other options for your writing, perhaps you should consider penning op-eds and/or articles about topics that energize you. If you find yourself frequently commenting on blog posts or Facebook posts about a certain subject, you could potentially find another avenue for your career. And, the more you write about these topics, the more opportunities you will get to write about them.

RELATED

Rachel is a published author of fiction and nonfiction, having written for The Writer, WritersWeekly, Rooted in Rights, Startrek.com, and the New York Times to name a few. She is also a site expert for Redshirtsalwaysdie.com, and a passionate blogger at ajourneyoffives.com.

>>>Read More WritersWeekly Feature Articles<<<

QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments

Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!

In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.



Also includes:

Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually

Sample phone query from Christine Greeley

The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday

Your Rights As a "Freelancer"

and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!