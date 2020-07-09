8 Paying Markets for Product, Book, and Movie Reviewers! – by Angel Lebailly

Has COVID-19 put a big damper on your income stream? Are you still stuck at home? For those of you who have been hit hard by the economy, you may need to think of an alternative income stream, easily earned from home.

In this article, I cover how to easily make money from writing product reviews. If you are passionate about some topics, or can easily use your words to recommend a service or product to some users, then you may find this article useful. I’ve been a freelance writer for over 8-years, after quitting a 9 to 5 to live my life fully the way I love. I’ve explored multiple types of freelance writing, from the least lucrative to the highest-paid opportunities.

Here are some sites that pay for product reviews:

FAVEABLE is a blog style website that focuses on women and men’s products and gadgets, Faveable has a huge audience worldwide, making it a premier platform for product reviews. All you have to do is pitch them with some ideas of products you’d love to write about, and submit a sample. For more info, contact jobs@faveable.com. I was paid $0.7 per word to write for Faveable.

REVIEWGEEK invites you to share your opinion on films, TV, music, or video games. If you have an affinity for writing, and would love to share your tips with a global audience, Review Geek is for you. They Pay $100 per article.

INSIDER INC BY BUSINESS INSIDER is one of the most fabulous news brands in the world, boasting several hundred million readers. Their Insider Reviews publish honest, trustworthy product reviews, and how-to articles. If you fancy writing about how to taste wine or what’s the best sunscreen, you can. The pay is negotiable, and based on experience, but ranges from $100 to $250.

The legal cannabis industry is in a boom in the USA and beyond. Check out My Marijuana, which pays up to $2,500 a month.

Are you passionate about audio equipment, HI-Fi, and music? The Master Switch is always on the lookout for killer audiophile writers. The pay depends on the type and length of posts, and is negotiable.

The Online Book Club has freelance book reviewing jobs for those of you who have time to read books, and share your personal views. You can choose whatever books you may review, and start to get paid. The pay starts from $5 to $60 per review.

Cineaste has a plethora of nice films to review. Writers get paid according to the type of reviews they post, from feature articles to essays. They pay $18 to $90 for reviews and articles.

User Testing is a top paid review platform for global brands. They pay $10 for every 20-minute test you complete, and even more for interviews.

You don’t need to be specialized in each of the products you’ll review. Of course, it’s best to have some interest in the topic you’re crafting the review for, but again, it’s all about researching and compiling a great story based on your findings, by adding a personal, honest touch.

