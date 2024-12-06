13 Parenting Publications That Pay Writers – by Jacquie McTaggart

It’s not hard to find a parenting magazine or blog that will publish your work. The tough part is finding one that will compensate you fairly.

Parenting publications typically pay poorly for a couple of reasons. Popular blogs are often run by work-from-home moms who don’t have a budget for writers, and magazines don’t have to pay much for submissions because so many contributors are willing to write about parenting for little or no compensation. (Shame on us.) But, there are some exceptions – parenting blogs and magazines that compensate fairly for good writing.

I have listed my favorites below. When you find a publication that interests you, enter that publication’s name (followed by “Submission guidelines”) in your favorite search engine, and proceed from there. You will learn what kind of material they are currently accepting, and where to send your pitch. Those who pay fairly usually mention compensation in their guidelines. If they do not, you may want to reconsider your submission.

ADDitude Magazine

ADDitude provides resources for anyone touched by ADHD. Although most of the site’s articles are written by professionals, they do accept first-person pitches from parents, teachers, and employees. Pays up to $0.22 per word.

Adoptive Families Magazine

A digital magazine for adoptive families, this title is often looking for writers to provide helpful articles and resources for topics relating to adoption. Payment varies by assignment.

Christian Science Monitor: The Home Forum

CSW is a faith-based news outlet that publishes essays on life, family, and parenting. CSW’s The Home Forum section features relatable personal essays as well as short poems. Pays an average of $0.25 to $0.36 per word for reported stories; however, essays may receive a different rate.

Cricket Media

This selection of children’s magazines is geared toward a variety of different age groups. The website says Cricket Media is always looking for submissions by minority groups. Payment varies by assignment.

FertilitySmarts

Fertility Smarts is a Canadian based website looking for unique perspectives on the process of getting pregnant. The rate of pay depends on your experience and the article submitted.

Focus on the Family Magazine

This is a free Christian magazine and website that provides advice for families with children of all ages, often with a faith-based slant. Its website typically includes specific calls for submissions. Pays $50 for a 300 to 500-word article.

FreelanceMom

FreelanceMom is a blog for working mothers who are focused on freelancing and/or entrepreneurship. Posts focus on practical advice ranging from making extra money to negotiating with first-time clients. FreelanceMom pays between $75 and $100 via PayPal, with a bonus of $150 to the author with the top-shared post every month.

National Research Center for Parents with Disabilities

If you’re a parent with a disability, consider sharing your experiences and needs with the National Research Center for Parents with Disabilities. Pay is determined on individual basis, depending on writer’s experience and amount of required research.

On Parenting

This popular Washington Post blog prints unique essays from parents of all ages. It tends to cover families with diverse backgrounds and experiences. Pays $0.30 per word, on average.

Parents Magazine

This publication pays very well, but primarily considers highly experienced writers. Pay ranges from $0.23 to $1.87 per word.

PTO Today

This is for writers who have experience as a parent-teacher organization (PTO) volunteer. It’s focused on K-8 schools and covers topics including fundraising, parental participation in education, playground projects and leadership. Pay is by the assignment rather than the word. The scale ranges from $125 to $500.

The Green Parent

The Green Parent is UK’s leading green lifestyle bimonthly magazine for parents. All topics relate to green living. Out-of-country queries are accepted. Payment is £75 (a little over $100) per 1,000 words. Writers also get one complimentary issue of The Green Parent.

Today’s Parent

This high-paying publication is Canada’s national parenting magazine. Articles cover a variety of topics pertaining to newborns through college. They also accept out-of-country queries. Pays $1 per word for 600-word feature; $.83 per word for 600-word feature; $.67 per word for 1500-word opinion, editorial, column or essay.

Here’s a final bit of advice before you write your pitch. Writing about parenting is a crowded niche. If you have knowledge or hands-on experience within the parenting genre, make sure you mention it in your pitch. Hands-on experience will always trump “book knowledge.”

Jacquie McTaggart of Independence, IA began writing at age 62 after a successful 42-year teaching career. In addition to two full-length books and stories in five anthologies, her work has appeared in fourteen different national publications. She says a person is never too old to try something new, and her accomplishments appear to back up her claim.

