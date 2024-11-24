8 Paying Sports Markets for Writers – by Samuel Peters

As a new freelance writer, picking up a sports writing job can be a dream come true! I mean…getting to write about your passion? Sign me up! Wouldn’t it be sweet to have your name in a Sports Illustrated column?

In this line of work, you actually have to love what you’re writing about. So, it certainly helps to be a sports fanatic. Whether you are covering college or pro sports, tennis, or curling, you need to know your stuff, and be passionate about what you are writing about.

If you are a sports fan, love to write, and bonus points if you have a degree or experience in journalism (but not required), then you have the skill set to become a great sports writer.

There are numerous publications that will pay you to write but this post shares information on 9 diverse websites, blogs, and magazines that accept submissions or hire freelance sports writers. For each publication, we’ll:

Discuss key details about the sports in which it specializes

Provide links to its homepage and its freelance writing applications

Highlight pay rates (if this information is available)

Read on to discover your sports writing opportunity!

Sport Fishing

While not your typical sports magazine, Sport Fishing Magazine is a wonderful opportunity for writers to contribute to the world of sport saltwater fishing. They are geared to serious saltwater fishing around North America and, at times, beyond. That means bluewater and reefs; nearshore (inlets and off beaches) and inshore (bays, flats and backcountry). Longer features run 1,700 to 2,200 words, including sidebars. The publication seeks writers who have fresh ideas on saltwater fishing that will make readers intrigued. They want to hear of your interesting experiences fishing.

Sport Fishing pays up to $750 US for print features and $200 to $300 for online features of at least 1,000 words. Sport Fishing provides guidelines for manuscript contributions.

Adventure Cyclist

An example of a sports magazine, Adventure Cyclist features articles related to – you guessed it – cycling! More specifically, the magazine focuses on year-round cycling travel. For example, you might find an article about a summer biking tour through northern France. Freelancers can contribute articles to two distinct categories: personal cycling tour narratives and essays exploring unique biking experiences.

Adventure Cyclist offers payment rates between $0.25 and $0.50 per word for articles.

See their submission guidelines here.

This is a monthly magazine published by US Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association (USHPA). Its content includes information about the association activities and articles covering all issues related to free flight. The magazine’s readers are knowledgeable and active participants of hang gliding and paragliding, and articles must be well-researched and well-written. All article submissions must include photographs or illustrations, or information about where editors can find supporting photography/artwork. Editors buy first-time publishing rights; they do not consider simultaneous submissions.

Payment is $35-$150 for 100-2,500-word articles. To find out about payment rates, click on “Contributor Rates” at the bottom of Editorial Guidelines.

Read their writers’ guidelines here.

Deadspin

Deadspin focuses on sports news with a satirical twist. The site looks for freelance writers who can deliver humorous and critical takes on sports events and personalities. Deadspin specializes in college and professional baseball, football, and basketball and professional hockey, golf, and soccer. Check through their contributor guidelines here for more information. The site does welcome email applications through pitches@deadspin.com. It is advisable to include“Interest in freelance sports writing opportunities” in the subject line.

According to whopayswriters.com, Deadspin pays $100 for a 1,700-word blog post.

Gray’s Sporting Journal is the ideal writing place for hunters. It has been providing literature on bird and big game hunting since 1975. If you enjoy sharing tales, expeditions, and poetry related to hunting and fly fishing, Gray’s welcomes submissions from writers. Gray’s Sporting Journal expects writing pieces to range from 2,500 to 3,000 words and poetry submissions not to exceed 1,000 words.

The pay rates are $600 to $1,250 for non-poetry and $100 for poetry.

Check their submissions page for more

Runner’s World

Runner’s World is a magazine and website that publishes “stories about every aspect of running, from tips on how to get started to human interest pieces to training plans for competitive runners aiming for a new PR, and everything in between.” They accept story pitches from writers.

According to their health and fitness director, they pay $350 to $5,000 per story depending on length, research/reporting, turnaround time, etc.

For more information, refer to their pitch guide.

Defector

Defector is a sports blog and media company. It stands apart by delving into sports, politics, TV, movies, internet oddities, and other topics that intrigue its audience. They prioritize genuine reader engagement over mere clicks, so try to read sample articles in the site to see their specific writing style.

They pay at least $1,000 for longer essays and reported pieces, and at least $500 for shorter pieces.

You can submit your pitches to pitches@defector.com.

To learn more, refer to their pitch guide.

Gripped

Gripped is a Canadian climbing magazine that covers routes, events, and climbing gear, and profiles of prominent climbers.

They pay $250 for features, plus $50 to $200 per photo. To learn more, read their submission guidelines.

