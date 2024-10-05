When you write what you know, and pitch story ideas for publications focused on a specific city or region, it’s a great way to break into magazine writing! City and regional publications not only pay well, but also offer stability. Once you’re in, and wow them with your writing, you could become a regular contributor.

Many choose to work with writers they’ve established a relationship with, and know well. But, they’re also looking for fresh perspectives and voices.

Here is a list of 11 Regional magazines that will pay you well to write for them.

1. Belt Magazine

Belt Magazine tells deeper stories of those who live and work in the Rust Belt and the Greater Midwest. They accept submissions and queries for:

First-person essays

Poetry

Photo essays related to immigration/migration; arts and culture, housing and urban development; poverty and inequality; and industrial and post-industrial economies.

For feature story pitches include 2-3 clips along with your pitch which should include a strong sense of voice, major narratives it will address, and why it matters to Belt readers.

Contact: Check their submission guidelines here.

Rate: Pay varies but is $100 – $200 for essays and $300 – $1,000 for features. They also pay for poetry $25 – $50 and photo essays $250+.

2. Down East Magazine

Down East is a monthly magazine for Mainers, and anyone who has a Maine state of mind. Their aim is to showcase what makes Maine from its landscapes and traditions to its way of life. Tip: The best way to break in is to write for their MY MAINE personal essay section. This is the only section where it’s better to send in a completed manuscript. For other story ideas, pitch with a query letter.

Contact: Check submission guidelines here

Rate: Pay varies but is typically $.60 and $.75 per word. My Maine essays are $400 flat.

3. Durango Magazine

Durango magazine is a bi-annual magazine for those who love and live in Durango, Colorado. Topics include: area attractions, the people, the places and the culture of the city and region. Tip: If you’re looking to break into magazine writing, and have your finger on the pulse of Durango, this may give you a solid start in the industry as most of their articles are freelance driven. Remember: Write what you know.

Contact: Check submission guidelines for Durango Magazine here.

Rate: $.50 word for established writers. New writers for the magazine are asked to write on spec.

4. High Country News

High Country News is a monthly magazine focused on the twelve states in the West from Alaska to New Mexico as well as the tribal nations within the region. Story ideas should connect with readers in showcasing the link between the people and the landscape of the region, whether it’s a first-person narrative or a reported piece.

Contact: Send essays to essays@hcn.org and pitches for features to McKenna Stayner. For full submission guidelines, check here

Rate: Pay varies but is typically between $.25 and $1.50 per word. Essays are $400 flat.

5. Midwest Living

Midwest Living is a bi-monthly lifestyle magazine focusing on: travel, food, home and garden. This magazine can be found as far as Pennsylvania, but defines the Midwest as Minnesota to Michigan, and includes Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and the Dakotas. Tip: If you’re a new writer to the magazine begin with smaller pieces of interest such as a restaurant off-the-beaten path.

Contact: Check their submission guidelines here

Rate: Pay varies. New writers can generally expect $150 for a short website article.

6. Milwaukee Magazine

This monthly magazine covers all things Milwaukee. Their editors are looking for well-researched stories focused on: current issues in the state, personalities, urban life, food, culture, nightlife, business, sports, recreation and environment. Write what you know, or talk to people who do. If your story doesn’t have a Milwaukee connection, don’t pitch it.

Contact: Check full writers’ submission guidelines here

Rates: They pay $200 on an average, although pay is per-word and varies based on experience and skill.

7. Nebraska Life

Nebraska Life Magazine is a general-interest magazine focused on all things Nebraska. Its focus is the cultures and communities who call Nebraska home. Nebraska Life is looking for stories about people, places, issues, events and attractions that have had a profound effect on the state as told through the lens of photography, art, literature, photo essays, poetry, and more.

Contact: Check contributor’s submission guidelines here.

Rate: $.20 per word for articles 400 – 3,000 words.

8. Oklahoma Today

Oklahoma Today is a regional bimonthly magazine focused on the best of Oklahoma. If you’ve got your finger on the pulse of Oklahoma from its art and culture, architecture, and business to its country stars, food, travel, and more, pitch a story idea or send in your manuscript. Tip: The best way to break into this magazine is to write a completed story and send it in on spec. Though queries are accepted, too.

Contact: Check full writers’ guidelines here

Rate: $.25 per word

9. Oregon Coast Magazine

Oregon Coast Magazine is a bimonthly magazine covering the Oregon coast, its attractions, sites, and travel adventures for the family. Articles typically cover topics such as: First-person adventures, backroads and byways, beachcombing adventures, profiles of coastal residents, historical events or sites, one-day driving tours, restaurant features, walking tours, and more. Be clear, specific, informative, and vivid in your writing, and walk readers through the particulars of how to get to a featured destination, opening and closing times, and other nearby areas of interest. If you’re trying to break in, include writing samples. If the editors like what they see, they’ll ask for the completed piece on spec.

Contact: Check submission guidelines here.

Rate: Pays up to $650 depending on assignment.

10. Seven Days

Seven Days is a free independent newsweekly covering the people, places, culture, and more of Vermont. If you’re new to writing for Seven Days, write an article on spec. Be sure it’s carefully edited, as it’s most likely to be run as-is if accepted. Most articles are assigned to freelancers.

Contact: Check full submission guidelines here

Email Paula Routly, Editor/Publisher at paula@sevendaysvt.com.

Rates: Pay varies but average is $75 – $300+ for assigned stories.

11. Yankee Magazine

Yankee covers New England and its surrounding states with articles focused on what’s happening in the region today. Personal essays related to the New England experience are accepted, but topics typically include guides, articles, and long-form reporting on home, food, and travel. Include “submission” in the subject line along with links to previously published work when pitching.

Contact: Check submission guidelines here

Email Editor Mel Allen at mela@yankeepub.com

Rate: Individually negotiated.

While this list should give you a good start, consider the publications you see in your area. Is there a daily newspaper or magazine you pick up? Is there a magazine found in local hotspots that focus on your area? These can be great places to get paid to write what you know about an area you love.

Samuel Peters is a content generalist writing on everything from nature to politics to psychology and science and the beautiful art of writing, itself. He also dabbles into poetry and dark fiction at times. When he isn’t writing, he’s at college studying for an English degree.







