10 Paying Children and Teen Markets for Writers – by Karoki Githure

Below are paying markets for writers interested in the children and teens niche. Carefully note there is a high possibility that these markets receive a huge number of submissions from writers. Therefore, adhere to their submission guidelines to ensure your submission is considered. Take time to read some of their previously published content to familiarize yourself with what they usually publish. They will love to hear from you if you feel you have what it takes.

1. The School Magazine

The School Magazine is an Australian magazine under the NSW Department of Education. It covers high-quality short stories, poems, articles, plays, and activities that have academic and literary merit. Its editors are interested in content that challenge, delight, inspire, and intrigue children between 8 and 12 years old. Notably, writers should bear in mind that the magazine reflects a multicultural, diverse Australian society. Therefore, submit materials that focus on its mission. The ideal content length is up to 2,000 words. They pay $0.50c per word for articles, fiction, and plays. Poetry pays $55 for 1-12 lines, $105 for 13-24 lines, $170 for 25-40 lines, and $230 for over 40 lines.

Writer’s guidelines: https://theschoolmagazine.com.au/writers

2. Spaceports & Spidersilk

Spaceports & Spidersilk is a print magazine by Hiraeth Publishing for young readers published three times a year. It covers poems, short stories, and brief essays on fantasy, science fiction, and mild horror genres. The magazine accepts submissions from younger writers and adults and prefers content that appeals to kids, especially in the 8-14 age range. Content length is up to 3,000 words for articles and up to 25 lines for poetry. They recompense writers a token payment as follows:

$6.00 per original story;

$3.00 per flash fiction;

$2.00 per story reprint; and

$2.00 per poem.

Writer’s guidelines: https://www.hiraethsffh.com/spaceports-spidersilk

3. Scout Life

SCOUT LIFE is a general-interest magazine published by the Boy Scouts of America. They are interested in submissions that appeal to and entertain boys and girls ages 5 to 17. They have two areas that accept submissions from writers: nonfiction (broad subject matter) and departments. The latter covers science, history, nature, sports, health, space and aviation, computers, cars, entertainment, pets, music, and others. Articles run from 500 to 1,200 words, and the payment is $500 to $1,200. Departments are up to 600 words and pay $100 to $600.

Writer’s guidelines: https://media.boyslife.org/boyslife/about/contributors/writers.pdf

4. My Healthy Church

My Healthy Church publishes resources to equip Christians seeking a healthy, Spirit-empowered life. Their target audience is Christians of any age, but the content leans towards the beliefs and purposes of the Assemblies of God. You can submit your article for their kids and youth categories. They are interested in stories that are challenging, encouraging, and/or humorous. The preferred length is 800 to 1,200 words for cover stories, 200 to 600 words for inside stories, and 12 to 25 lines for poetry. Payment is 10 cents per word, 7 cents per word for reprints, and $35 to $60 for poetry.

Writer’s guidelines: https://myhealthychurch.com/store/startcat.cfm?cat=tWRITGUID

5. Chess Life

Chess Life is the official monthly publication of the United States Chess Federation. It covers chess-related content such as historical, general interest, interviews, humor, photo feature, and technical topics.

The publication accepts submissions from writers. Although they target people interested in chess, no matter the age group, you can submit queries that target younger readers. Articles are at most 3,000 words maximum, and the payment is $100 per 800 words.

Writer’s guidelines: https://new.uschess.org/for-contributors

6. East of the Web

East of the Web provides writers with a place where their work will be published. It’s an open submission site and considers fresh stories based on the quality of the writing. They seek short stories aimed at children between 5 and 12 years. The stories can be of any genre but should appeal to kids, and they have very high standards. Compensation starts at $0.05 per word and the minimum payout is $200. They do not have a set specific word count.

Writer’s guidelines: http://www.eastoftheweb.com/short-stories/index.php?p=submissions/20132

7. Focus on the Family Clubhouse and Clubhouse Jr. Magazines

Focus on the Family is a Christian ministry that provides resources that helps families thrive. They publish two magazines dedicated to children: Clubhouse and Clubhouse Jr. Magazines.

Clubhouse is designed to teach, inspire, and entertain children ages 8-12, while Clubhouse Jr. is created for children ages 3-7. These magazines are interested in stories that please both children and parents. Writers can submit manuscripts for the fiction, nonfiction, and Bible stories categories. All content should contain Christian values grounded in biblical principles. The word count is between 400 and 2,000. Pay is between 15 and 25 cents per word.

Writer’s guidelines:

Clubhouse – https://www.focusonthefamily.com/clubhouse-magazine/about/submission-guidelines/

Clubhouse Jr. – https://www.focusonthefamily.com/clubhouse-jr-magazine/about/submission-guidelines/

8. Paper Lanterns

Paper Lanterns is “a literary journal for all things to do with Teen and Young Adult Literature.” They accept submissions for short stories, features, poetry, book reviews, and flash fiction. The submission article should be written with a teen and young adult audience in mind. They consider submissions from adults, teens, and writers under the age of 16. Paper Lanterns pays €55 for poetry and flash fiction, €83 for short stories, and €83 for essays (non-fiction).

Writer’s guidelines: https://paperlanternslit.com/submissions/

9. Cast of Wonders

Cast of Wonders is a market for young adult short fiction stories. They publish stories that appeal to the 12-17 age range. Writers can submit queries and they welcome submissions from writers under the age of 18. The preferred word count is up to 6,000 words, and the payment is $.08 per word.

Writer’s guidelines: https://www.castofwonders.org/submissions/

10. Fun For Kidz

Fun For Kidz is a magazine published six times a year and created for boys and girls aged 6 to 12 years. They publish timeless topics likely to interest a child but specifically target youngsters 8, 9, and 10 years. Writers can send submissions that are “lively writing that involves an activity that is both wholesome and exceptional.”

The preferred article length is up to 300-325 words and up to 600-650 words for a one-page magazine article and a two-page magazine article, respectively. Payment is a minimum of $0.05/word and a minimum of $10 per poem or puzzle.

Writer’s guidelines: https://funforkidz.com/pages/submission-guidelines

Karoki is a full-time freelance writer and loves sharing with other writers on ways to earn through writing.