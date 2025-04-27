School District Exposed Children to Inappropriate Materials at Age 3 – In The News – 04/27/2025

Should your preschooler be exposed to “leather lifestyle” images?

Gorsuch and Maryland school district lawyer have wild exchange over children’s LGBTQ storybook: ‘Not bondage’

“‘And they’re being used in English language instruction at age 3?’ Gorsuch asked.”

Forced child indoctrination in Maryland schools.

The Supreme Court appears to side with parents in religious liberty dispute over storybooks

“The Montgomery County, Maryland, school board withdrew its original opt-out policy for books related to gender and sexuality, prompting a federal lawsuit.”

It’s refreshing to see big media held accountable.

Navy veteran who beat CNN in court resumes fight to clear name, files lawsuit against U.S. News & World Report

“We gave U.S. News every opportunity to do the right thing — to correct what was clearly false, to make it right by correcting and acknowledging what smuggling means. They had already issued a retraction, but it didn’t go far enough. It was not a full retraction, and it was not a fair one. Words matter.”

Is Meta an illegal monopoly?

Meta on trial: Every revelation from the Meta-FTC antitrust trial so far

“The FTC argues that ‘Facebook has engaged in a systematic strategy — including its 2012 acquisition of up-and-coming rival Instagram, its 2014 acquisition of the mobile messaging app WhatsApp, and the imposition of anticompetitive conditions on software developers…'”

One reason META is getting away with carrying scammers’ advertisements

What you should know about Section 230, the rule that shaped today’s internet

“If a news site falsely calls you a swindler, you can sue the publisher for libel. But if someone posts that on Facebook, you can’t sue the company — just the person who posted it.”

Can we PLEASE start using some common sense?

Mom sues Missouri school that suspended 13-year-old son for making rifle out of Dr. Pepper cans

“A mom is suing a Missouri school for suspending her 13-year-old son after he arranged cans of Dr. Pepper in the shape of a rifle and posted a photo of the creation on Snapchat.”

Are all these lawsuits going to stop companies from stealing others’ content?

Publisher Ziff Davis sues OpenAI for copyright infringement

“Digital media publisher Ziff Davis (ZD.O), opens new tab sued OpenAI in Delaware federal court on Thursday, accusing the Microsoft-backed (MSFT.O), opens new tab artificial-intelligence company of misusing its publications to train the model behind popular chatbot ChatGPT.”

This doesn’t surprise us…

Amazon Audible faces class action over unauthorized subscriptions

“Audiobook producer and retailer Audible enrolled Amazon customers in memberships without their knowledge or consent, a new class action lawsuit alleges.”

When is Meta/Facebook/Instagram going to get sued for knowingly accepting paid ads from scammers?

200 French media publications sue Meta, alleging unlawful business practices

“The companies claim Meta’s dominance is based on illegal data collection and targeted advertising.”

Read More "In The News" Here.