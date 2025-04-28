Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 04/27/2025

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project (you don’t want to miss it!) and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 1,000 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.
Remote Full-Time Business & Finance Reporter – Pays $75K-$85K/year
Third Planet Media
Freelance Staff Writer/Reporter
Common Dreams, Inc.
Remote Full-Time Investigative Reporter
ConsumerAffairs
Freelance Writer
Deepak Packaging
Freelance Scriptwriter
Crealon Media
Freelance Writer – Pays $20/hour
DataAnnotation
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $60/hour
Fusion Media
Freelance Cyber Security Procedure Writer
nTech Workforce
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $70K-$80K/year
Accounting Seed
Remote Full-Time Proposal Writer – Pays $50K-$80K/year
MoxieIT Solutions INC
Freelance Technical Writer
V Group Inc.
Freelance Technical Writer
Connect Tech+Talent
Freelance Instructional Designer/Tech Writer – Pays $44-$54/hour
Insight Global
Freelance Legal Marketing Content Copywriter
BluShark Digital
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $90K-$120K/year
Zones, LLC
Freelance Game Writer
Anzir
Remote Full-Time Legal Brief Writer – Pays $80K-$150K/year
CyberCoders
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
BigCommerce
Remote Full-Time Medical Writer
Kaztronix LLC
Remote Full-Time Conversion Copywriter
INDI Staffing Services
Remote Full-Time Copywriter
Alteryx logo
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Jenzabar
Remote Full-Time Writer
Synthesia
Freelance Creative Copywriter
TransPerfect
Freelance GCP SOP Writer – Pays $80-$110/hour
GQR
Freelance Social Media Marketing Writer
Omniscient Digital
Freelance Commerce Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour
The Arena Group
Freelance Regulatory Writer
SSi People
Freelance Content Writer
InfoSmart Technologies, Inc.
Freelance Writer
Mommy Poppins
