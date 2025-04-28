Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 04/27/2025

April 27, 2025 No Comments

Print Friendly

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project (you don’t want to miss it!) and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 1,000 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:
http://writersweekly.com/post-job

Remote Full-Time Business & Finance Reporter – Pays $75K-$85K/year
Third Planet Media

Freelance Staff Writer/Reporter
Common Dreams, Inc.

Remote Full-Time Investigative Reporter
ConsumerAffairs

Freelance Writer
Deepak Packaging

Freelance Scriptwriter
Crealon Media

Freelance Writer – Pays $20/hour
DataAnnotation

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $60/hour
Fusion Media

Freelance Cyber Security Procedure Writer
nTech Workforce

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $70K-$80K/year
Accounting Seed

Remote Full-Time Proposal Writer – Pays $50K-$80K/year
MoxieIT Solutions INC

Freelance Technical Writer
V Group Inc.

Freelance Technical Writer
Connect Tech+Talent

Freelance Instructional Designer/Tech Writer – Pays $44-$54/hour
Insight Global

Freelance Legal Marketing Content Copywriter
BluShark Digital

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $90K-$120K/year
Zones, LLC

Freelance Game Writer
Anzir

Remote Full-Time Legal Brief Writer – Pays $80K-$150K/year
CyberCoders

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
BigCommerce

Remote Full-Time Medical Writer
Kaztronix LLC

Remote Full-Time Conversion Copywriter
INDI Staffing Services

Remote Full-Time Copywriter
Alteryx logo

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Jenzabar

Remote Full-Time Writer
Synthesia

Freelance Creative Copywriter
TransPerfect

Freelance GCP SOP Writer – Pays $80-$110/hour
GQR

Freelance Social Media Marketing Writer
Omniscient Digital

Freelance Commerce Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour
The Arena Group

Freelance Regulatory Writer
SSi People

Freelance Content Writer
InfoSmart Technologies, Inc.

Freelance Writer
Mommy Poppins

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!



HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

ASK ANGELA!



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.