Adelaide Books Reported to New York State Attorney General – In The News – 02/03/2023

Another reason to avoid new and very small publishers. He has left the U.S. And, this guy wants to “accept more manuscripts” in the future?! What?!?!

Adelaide Books Promises to Make Things Right with Authors (after many report him to the New York State Attorney General)

“Nikolic’s behavior in making so many false promises to so many authors is truly egregious.”

No more special programs! Just teach!!

Critics rip new nationwide school program pushing community-set standards, warn it uses kids as ‘experiments’

“…there’s an intentionality of bypassing parental rights by not being transparent about the implementation of the program, the data collection that goes into it, the fact that it’s not a proven educational program and that our children, who have been signed up as demo districts with Learning 2025, are literally a part of a social educational experiment…”

Ridiculousness knows no bounds.

Twitter users mock new list of ‘dehumanizing’ labels to avoid: ‘The AP is run by children’

“Don’t use the term mistress for a woman who is in a long-term sexual relationship with, and is financially supported by, a man who is married to someone else. Instead, use an alternative like companion, friend or lover on first reference and provide additional details later…”

This is what happens when journalists become activists.

CNN Just Suffered Its Worst Ratings Week in 9 Years

“Licht hand-picked CNN’s Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins to host the rebooted morning show. But so far that trio is failing to grow its audience.”

I’d like to see a copy of the contract they had before the interview.

Trump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview Recordings

“The complaint alleges violations of Trump’s copyright interests and accuses Woodward and the publisher of unjustly profiting from the tapes.”

Anti-Semitism is a “sincerely-held religious belief?!?!”

Nazi Homeschool Network Under Investigation by Ohio’s Department of Education

“The policy also states that parents cannot be compelled to teach a curriculum that is contrary to their sincerely-held religious beliefs, and this rule is why one expert believes the Lawrences are not breaking the law.”

According to the Constitution, the Supreme Court is supposed to leave it alone.

How the Supreme Court could soon change free speech on the internet

“The law grants a liability shield to internet platforms that protects them from being held responsible for their users’ posts, while also allowing them to decide what stays up or comes down.”

Can you really put a price on the message?

West Michigan company spending millions on national ad about Jesus during the Super Bowl

“But we look at Jesus and just say he was like the perfect communicator. And he used the tools and the means that he had available to him to get his message out.”

Amazon HAS been up to shenanigans lately!

HarperCollins Is Cutting 5% of Its North American Workforce

“He pointed to problems at Amazon as the primary factor behind declines in sales and earnings in the quarter ended September 30, but noted that a hoped-for rebound has not occurred in the current quarter…”

Change the language, change the culture? Probably not…

Beauty company claims dictionary’s definition of beauty is ageist, sexist

“By changing the definition, if more people feel included – feel beautiful – there will be a ripple effect which touches us all.”

How bad is it when someone in COLUMBIA challenges your integrity?

Liberal Columbia Journalism Review offers scathing indictment of New York Times’ Russiagate coverage

“Gerth believes the Times damaged its credibility outside its ‘own bubble’ and that even famed journalist Bob Woodward told him coverage of the Russia probe ‘wasn’t handled well.'”

