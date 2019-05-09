DEATH OR ILLNESS OF PUBLISHER? Yet Another Reason to Avoid Publishing Your Book with A Very Small or New Company

I was contacted by another author last week who was in a big bind. His published book was no longer available because:

1. His first publisher got sick and closed up shop.

2. His second publisher died.

At BookLocker, there is no single point of failure in the company. For every task that needs to be done, from the super technical stuff, to interior formatting, to original cover design, to accounting and royalties, and much more, there is more than one person who knows how to do the job.

Example: Ali does our interior book formatting and conversions, and handles author royalties. She is going to have a baby around June 1st. When she goes into labor, our other employees will take on some of her tasks while she’s taking advantage of our generous family leave benefit (which is so very important for mom, dad, and baby). 🙂

Brian (the Managing Editor at WritersWeekly and the Operations Manager at BookLocker) will step in to help with interior file formatting and conversions. Justin will be setting up books in the printer’s system, processing incoming covers, and processing author orders. I will be handling the author royalties and misc. author print book correspondence that comes in each day. Brian and Justin say they are excited about the extra overtime and I’m excited because I actually miss processing retailer and distributor payments, and author royalties. Richard (who recently retired) will be available on a part-time basis to help with some of Justin’s technical tasks during that time and Rosana, our ebook guru, will be taking on additional ebook correspondence. Our computer geek son (he considers that a compliment), Max (almost 18), has agreed to come on part-time to assist with registering new books with R.R. Bowker, the U.S. ISBN agency, and to also help with copyright registrations.

While we are small, we have always ensured that, should I bang my head when (once again) falling on or off our boat, there are dedicated, devoted, hard-working folks who will keep the company running just fine.

Unfortunately, it seems some people think that just having a laptop and an Internet connection is enough to open a publishing company. It takes a LOT more than that. It also requires a contingency plan in case something goes wrong. I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night if I knew our thousands of authors would be just plain out of luck if something happened to me.

The author who contacted me said that the first publisher developed health problems, terminated her authors’ contracts, and went to work for another company. I’m not sure how working for someone else is much easier than working for yourself but I find the story suspicious. Perhaps she just realized she was in over her head.

The second publisher became ill, and had another publishing services firm handle his business until he passed. After he passed, that company terminated all of the original publisher’s authors and they’re all now out on the street.

While it’s noble to give a new company a chance, it can be very, very risky. The biggest risk is that they simply can’t handle running a publishing company, and will go out of business. The second biggest risk is fraud, or just plain stupidity. Some will spend too much, and end up stealing their authors’ royalties in an attempt to pay their bills. The third biggest risk is the illness or death of the company’s owner.

While I certainly don’t recommend using one of the author meat markets, I definitely do recommend publishing your book with an established, stable company that has an excellent reputation – and one that has multiple redundancies in the event something terrible does occur.

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com

