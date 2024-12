Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 12/06/2024

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

Freelance China News Reporter

The Epoch Times

Freelance Tech and Auto News Writer – Pays $21/hour

SlashGear

Freelance Food Feature Writer – Pays $0.08/word

Daily Meal

Freelance Food Feature Writer – Pays $0.08/word

Tasting Table

Freelance Writer

ProWriterSites

Freelance AI Content Writer – Pays $20/hour

DataAnnotation

Remote Full-Time Web Content Writer

Oceanof Panels

Freelance Grant Writer – Pays $21-$25/hour

Creative Solutions for Nonprofits

Freelance Breaking/Trending News Writer – Pays $31-$36/hour

Minute Media

Freelance Movies/Television List Writer

Comic Book Resources (CBR)

Freelance Web Content Writer

Anveta Inc.

Freelance SEO Content Writer/Editor – Pays $25-$28/hour

OnrampLab

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $40-$42/hour

Digital iTechnology

Freelance Writer – Crash Course Kids Literature

Complexly

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $40-$42/hour

Digital iTechnology

Freelance STEM Content Editor

MasterPrep

Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $55-$72/hour

Creative Circle

Freelance Creative Writer

Macguffin Co.

Freelance Content Coordinator/Writer

Best Version Media

Freelance Mobile Carriers Writer

Android Police

Freelance Content Creator

Maximus

Freelance Social Media Copywriter – Pays $30-$60/hour

24 Seven Talent

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $45-$55/hour

Premier Group Recruitment

Freelance Medical Information Writer

ProPharma

Freelance Book Editor

blind ad

Freelance Travel Writer

Compose.ly

Freelance Ghost Writer

Lord and King

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.