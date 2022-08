Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 08/25/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Current Events Writer

CELEB Magazine

Freelance Journalist – Pays $60K/year

Bitfo

Freelance Breaking News Writer – Pays $30K-$35K/year

United Press International

Freelance Cryptocurrency Writer – Pays $450/week

The Daily Hodl

Freelance Food and Beverage Feature Writer – Pays $0.08/word

The Daily Meal

Freelance Editor – Pays $23/hour

Mashed.com

Freelance Writer – Pays $15/hour

Static Media

Freelance Editor – Pays $23/hour

Tasting Table

Freelance Copywriter

Little Sleepies

Freelance Editors/Proofreaders

Blue Thistle Content

Freelance SEO Content Blog Editor

The Blogsmith

Freelance Writer – Pays $45/hour

ShoutVox

Freelance Luxury Watch Blog Writers – Pays $0.03/word

Exquisite Timepieces

Freelance Pest Control Writer

Upbeat Media LLC

Freelance Writer

Fox Corporation

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15/hour

WSI Web Enhancers

Freelance Writer

CinemaBlend

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $50-$55/hour

Apptrics LLC

Freelance National Trivia Game Writer

Game Night Live

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $40K/hour

Advisor Internet Marketing

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $55K-$70K/hour

PowerTrain, Inc.

Freelance Marketing & SEO Content Writer – Pays $17-$20/hour

Supermarketitaly.com LLC

Freelance Technical Writer

COMPQSOFT

Freelance Science Writer/Content Writer – Pays $33/hour

Resource Logistics, Inc.

Freelance SEO Copywriter – Pays $20-$25/hour

TypoDuctions

Freelance GDOT Technical Writer – Pays $45-$50/hour

Samjose Infotech

Freelance Copywriter

Deckers Brands

Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $45-$54/hour

C4 Technical Services

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $60K-$73K/year

Maximus

Freelance NBA News Writer

Finixio

