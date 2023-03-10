Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 03/10/2023

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Full-time Remote Senior Content Writer

St. Louis Cardinals

Full-time Remote Audience Engagement Editor – Pays $78K-$85K

boltsmag.org

Full-time Remote News Editor – Pays $65K-$70K

Jewish Currents

Freelance B2B Op-Ed Writer – hourly or full-time

rosebudpr.io

Full-time Remote Social Media Fellow

New York Jewish Week

Freelance Accountability Reporter

grid.news

Freelance Fellow – Pays $5K

mimef.org

Full-time Remote Editor – Pays $80K

Skeptical Inquirer magazine

Part-time Remote Co-editor – Pays $46K

Dollars & Sense

Part-time Remote Paid Editorial Intern – Pays $20-$25/hour.

California Local

Full-time Remote Executive Editor

The Record Journal

Part-time Remote Copy Editor

The Connecticut Examiner

Full-time Remote Editor

seafood business news service

Full-time Remote Managing Editor

The Canine Review

Full-time Remote Senior Copywriter & Content Manager – Pays $75K-$85K

Hay House

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle News Writer – Pays $21/hour.

TheList.com

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle Feature Writer – Pays $0.08/word.

TheList.com

Full-time Remote Editor in Chief

340B Report

Freelance Prescription Drug Pricing Policy Reporter

340B Report

Freelance Conservative Political Writer – Pays $200-$300/week.

Rightside Data CFLG

Freelance Herbalism Course Development Contributor/Writer

Herbal Academy

Freelance Online Writing Tutor

Liberty University

Full-time Remote SEO Content Writer – Pays $45K-$60K/year.

Optimize Social Media, Inc.

Freelance Content Writer

Reynolds and Reynolds

Full-time Remote Promotional Writer I

Liberty University

Freelance Writer/Researcher – Pays $9-$12/hour.

Charter Group of Companies

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $40+/hour.

Spectrum Talent Management

Full-time Remote Writer and Editor – Pays $70K-$80K/year.

Northern VA Community College

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $33.20-$39.06/hour.

Infosoft

Freelance Curriculum Content Writer – High School Calculus. Pays $30/hour.

240 Tutoring, Inc.

