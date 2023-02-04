Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 02/03/2023

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Full-time Remote Executive Director, Advancement Communication
Brandeis University
Full-time Remote Newsletter Writer / Editor
Chicago Council on Global Affairs
Freelance Features Writer – located anywhere in Wyoming. Pays $1/published word.
The Wyoming Truth
Freelance General Assignment & Breaking News Writer – located anywhere in Wyoming. Pays $1/published word.
The Wyoming Truth
Part-time Remote Managing Editor – Pays $25K-$30K/year
UrbanGlass
Full-time Remote Court Reporter – in Columbus, OH
Law360
Full-time Remote Court Reporter – Twin Cities
Law360
Full-time Remote Court Reporter – New Orleans
Law360
Freelance Podcast Producer
wunc.org
Full-time Remote Data Reporter
globalaffairs.org
Full-time Remote Real-time Reporter
globalaffairs.org
Full-time Remote Engagement Journalist – Pays $60K/year.
MuckRock
Freelance Editorial Fellow – Pays $200/week.
The Lever
Part-time Remote News Designer – Pays $2500/month
The Lever
Full-time Remote News Editor – Pays $60K-$80K/year.
The Lever
Full-time Remote Editor-in-Chief
Chronicle of Philanthropy
Part-time Remote Editor / Lead Journalist – Pays $20K-$25K/year.
The Buckhead Paper and Buckhead.com
Full-time Remote Crime Editors/Writers – Pays $40K-$60K/year.
Empire Media Group
Freelance AP English Editor
ThinkCerca
Full-time Remote Associate Editor – Pays $37K-$47Kyear.
BNP Media
Full-time Remote Senior Medical Writer – Pays $110K-$150K/year.
Syner-G BioPharma Group
Full-time Remote Proofreader
Amsive Digital
Freelance ELA Writer and Editor (Grade K – 6)
Q2A media Services Private limited
Freelance Blogger
IDMERIT
Freelance Local Marketing Specialist, Publisher & Parent Influencer
MacaroniKID
Full-time Remote Associate Copywriter – Pays $40K-$50K/year.
Smartbug Media
Full-time Remote Associate Editor, Smart Cities – Pays $51K-$60K/year.
Industry Dive
Full-time Remote News Writer – Pays $65K-$70K/year.
theSkimm
Full-time Remote Features Editor – Pays $50K-$180K/year.
Dow Jones
Full-time Remote Podcast Fellow
Chicago Public Media
