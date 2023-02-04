Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 02/03/2023

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Full-time Remote Executive Director, Advancement Communication

Brandeis University

Full-time Remote Newsletter Writer / Editor

Chicago Council on Global Affairs

Freelance Features Writer – located anywhere in Wyoming. Pays $1/published word.

The Wyoming Truth

Freelance General Assignment & Breaking News Writer – located anywhere in Wyoming. Pays $1/published word.

The Wyoming Truth

Part-time Remote Managing Editor – Pays $25K-$30K/year

UrbanGlass

Full-time Remote Court Reporter – in Columbus, OH

Law360

Full-time Remote Court Reporter – Twin Cities

Law360

Full-time Remote Court Reporter – New Orleans

Law360

Freelance Podcast Producer

wunc.org

Full-time Remote Data Reporter

globalaffairs.org

Full-time Remote Real-time Reporter

globalaffairs.org

Full-time Remote Engagement Journalist – Pays $60K/year.

MuckRock

Freelance Editorial Fellow – Pays $200/week.

The Lever

Part-time Remote News Designer – Pays $2500/month

The Lever

Full-time Remote News Editor – Pays $60K-$80K/year.

The Lever

Full-time Remote Editor-in-Chief

Chronicle of Philanthropy

Part-time Remote Editor / Lead Journalist – Pays $20K-$25K/year.

The Buckhead Paper and Buckhead.com

Full-time Remote Crime Editors/Writers – Pays $40K-$60K/year.

Empire Media Group

Freelance AP English Editor

ThinkCerca

Full-time Remote Associate Editor – Pays $37K-$47Kyear.

BNP Media

Full-time Remote Senior Medical Writer – Pays $110K-$150K/year.

Syner-G BioPharma Group

Full-time Remote Proofreader

Amsive Digital

Freelance ELA Writer and Editor (Grade K – 6)

Q2A media Services Private limited

Freelance Blogger

IDMERIT

Freelance Local Marketing Specialist, Publisher & Parent Influencer

MacaroniKID

Full-time Remote Associate Copywriter – Pays $40K-$50K/year.

Smartbug Media

Full-time Remote Associate Editor, Smart Cities – Pays $51K-$60K/year.

Industry Dive

Full-time Remote News Writer – Pays $65K-$70K/year.

theSkimm

Full-time Remote Features Editor – Pays $50K-$180K/year.

Dow Jones

Full-time Remote Podcast Fellow

Chicago Public Media

