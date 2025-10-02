Embracing the Tune of Love – by Kristopher Paul

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

Andrew Campbell is in for a very rude awakening when everything he thought he knew about women is turned upside down with a devastating breakup. As sobering as it may be to accept, he realizes he’ll have to drastically improve upon himself before he can expect to have the privilege of having another woman choose to enter into a romantic relationship with him. With ruthless determination and drive, his persistence begins to pay off when he manages to get the attention of his new boss, Josefina. After getting noticed by her for rapidly becoming an indispensable asset at his new job, what starts out as a close-knit work relationship gradually evolves into much, much more. With some positive encouragement from Rosa, Josefina’s mother, Andrew manages to win an invaluable treasure once he finally gains Josefina’s nurturing love and affection in Embracing the Tune of Love.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Kristopher Paul was born in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and still resides in his native state of Pennsylvania. With Embracing the Tune of Love, the author wishes to illustrate how incredibly precious women really are and how important it is to try to show them the appreciation they deserve.

