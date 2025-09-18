Unveiling The Battle For God’s Kingdom – by Rev Thomas L. Vent ThM

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About The Book:

The Bible reveals a “Two-World Existence” consisting of the physical and spiritual dimensions that coexist and interact. God’s original creation was a paradise where spiritual and physical realms were harmoniously united, with humanity created as hybrid beings bearing God’s image, designed to rule alongside Him. Spirit beings such as angels, cherubim, and archangels were created before the physical universe to serve various roles in the heavenly realm. This dual creation forms the foundation for understanding the spiritual realities influencing human history and God’s kingdom plan. The initial harmony was disrupted by the rebellion of Lucifer, an anointed guardian cherub whose pride led to a spiritual mutiny involving a third of the angels. This rebellion introduced evil into both worlds, initiating a cosmic warfare that continues throughout biblical history. Humanity’s fall occurred when Lucifer, appearing as a serpent, deceived Eve, bringing sin, spiritual death, and broken relationships with God and creation. God’s judgment included expulsion from Eden and Satan’s confinement to earth, marking the beginning of ongoing spiritual warfare. Despite this, God promised a Redeemer who would ultimately defeat Satan, foreshadowed through animal sacrifices and the protoevangelium (Genesis 3:15).

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Thomas Vent is an ordained minister, church planter, and theologian. He currently resides in the Midwest with his wife of 47 years, Cynthia, 5 children and 23 grandchildren. Tom has also written, “Searching for Identity,” “We Were Warned,” “Loving God, Living Me,” and “A Plea for Spiritual Honesty.”

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.