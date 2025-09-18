Unveiling The Battle For God’s Kingdom – by Rev Thomas L. Vent ThM

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
The Bible reveals a “Two-World Existence” consisting of the physical and spiritual dimensions that coexist and interact. God’s original creation was a paradise where spiritual and physical realms were harmoniously united, with humanity created as hybrid beings bearing God’s image, designed to rule alongside Him. Spirit beings such as angels, cherubim, and archangels were created before the physical universe to serve various roles in the heavenly realm. This dual creation forms the foundation for understanding the spiritual realities influencing human history and God’s kingdom plan. The initial harmony was disrupted by the rebellion of Lucifer, an anointed guardian cherub whose pride led to a spiritual mutiny involving a third of the angels. This rebellion introduced evil into both worlds, initiating a cosmic warfare that continues throughout biblical history. Humanity’s fall occurred when Lucifer, appearing as a serpent, deceived Eve, bringing sin, spiritual death, and broken relationships with God and creation. God’s judgment included expulsion from Eden and Satan’s confinement to earth, marking the beginning of ongoing spiritual warfare. Despite this, God promised a Redeemer who would ultimately defeat Satan, foreshadowed through animal sacrifices and the protoevangelium (Genesis 3:15).
About the Author:
Thomas Vent is an ordained minister, church planter, and theologian. He currently resides in the Midwest with his wife of 47 years, Cynthia, 5 children and 23 grandchildren. Tom has also written, “Searching for Identity,” “We Were Warned,” “Loving God, Living Me,” and “A Plea for Spiritual Honesty.”
MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!