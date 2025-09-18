Nina and the Jets – by James Matt

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

It all starts with a rampaging elephant.

It’s 1999, Nina just landed back in town after an unsuccessful modeling stint and is struggling to find her way. Marco, everyone’s favorite drug dealer, keeps it legit with his day job as a chauffeur for residents of a senior home. And Ted, a rogue photographer working at a small dying newspaper sees a lot of strange things around town. But he can’t figure out how men with rubber heads and hands, a trio of menacing ice cream trucks and an eccentric band promoting friend are all connected.

Musical talent is something they all share, but tensions rise between Ted, Marco and Nina as they spontaneously create a band. Once Nina takes charge on guitar, their fresh, new sound begins to take shape. After a successful first show and a narrow escape, the group is lured into a future they could never have imagined. A future with animated space aliens, asshole G-men and a chance to perform on a big stage at The Ultimate Gig.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

