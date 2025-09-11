Coming of Age In Kenya – by Wendy Smith

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

A fifteen year old girl’s family is uprooted from their established lives in England and moved to a rural farm on the outskirts of Nakuru in Kenya. Here, the main character Wendy, is introduced to a new way of living unlike anything she ever imagined.

In a home without the trappings of modern homes, the family has to learn to live without electricity, plumbing, running water and basic cooking appliances.

Employing a native helper reduces some of the load but introduces interesting problems with communication and understanding of social customs and expectations. This sometimes gives rise to hilarious situations that become part of the personal growth of Wendy and the family.

A nearby army post brings dozens of homesick young men into the lives of Wendy and her older sister just as they are becoming interested in the opposite sex. The house soon becomes a home away from home for the young soldiers and since they are among the few Caucasian girls in the area, romances soon bloom and feelings develop.

Boredom drives the girls to look for work in Nakuru which is a short hitch-hike away from their house. Their daily commute brings them into contact with some of the interesting characters regularly traveling into town. One person especially, creates a mystery relating to a future American President.

A life that first seemed impossible to Wendy and her sister soon settles into an acceptable and interesting way of living. Friendships and habits are established but it isn’t long before the inevitability of returning home to England begins to loom. Farewells must be made and thoughts turn to plans for the future. The whole African experience creates in Wendy a desire for travel which becomes the next chapter in her life.

About the Author:

Wendy Hurley Smith was a British author and artist who resided in Oregon. She was a freelance writer and former editor of a local newspaper. Prior to her work, which appeared In national magazines and newspapers, she also acted in British theater. Her untimely passing preceded the release of this memoir. She is deeply missed.

