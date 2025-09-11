Beyond Eden: The Mysteries of His New Name – by Amy Thomas Davis, Foreword Paul Keith Davis

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

Our present-day culture is contending with challenging questions concerning the apocalyptic conditions of the world, eternal purpose, and how to overcome the current spiritual climate. The Bible predicts that the “last days” will be characterized by extreme darkness and great light. The various occultic practices and brazen forms of witchcraft openly displayed are a sign of the times. In this book, Amy provides clear biblical evidence of the great promises of God during this time, promoting victory over these realms of darkness and a clear standard that will prepare people for the Lord’s return.

Beyond Eden: The Mysteries of His New Name courageously exposes some previously hidden truths that God has reserved for this generation. We will no longer remain in ignorance as we delve into complex spiritual issues regarding topics such as original sin, vampirism, the Luciferian agenda, end-time events, resurrection power, the Lord’s appearing, and more.

The Spirit of Truth prevails over the deception of this evil age. Desiring to attain the True Knowledge of God, we will embark on a journey together to overcome the spirit of the age and discover our eternal purpose in Him, engaging with Restored Eden and beyond.

About the Author:



Amy Thomas Davis is a wife, mother, and prophetic voice, with a strong desire to see this generation overcome the spirit of the age to fulfill their eternal purpose in Him. She, alongside her husband Paul Keith, is a public speaker, prophetic writer, and leader of WhiteDove Ministries and Omega Prayer. Amy has an intimate relationship with the Lord and a solid prophetic lifestyle, deeply grounded in the Word of God. The Lord has entrusted her with considerable revelation about the true nature of His love and the power of His name, which is evident in her books, articles, and poetry.

