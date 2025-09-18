The O’Donnell Brothers: Keeping Secrets – by Cahill Richards

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

Patrick O’Donnell is back on the road, working as a drum tech for the rock band Banger. But this time, he’s left a piece of his heart behind – his new girlfriend, Allie Nolan.

Though Allie misses Patrick like crazy, his absence allows her to keep their relationship a secret from her controlling father for just a little while longer.

As Patrick and Allie navigate the challenges of a long-distance relationship, they each face private struggles they keep hidden to protect the other from worry. But when secrets threaten to unravel their bond, can their love survive the distance — and the truth?

About the Author:

Cahill Richards is a passionate storyteller who believes in the magic of love and the thrill of a happily ever after. Whether crafting slow-burn tension or heart-racing chemistry, she weaves stories full of strong heroines, swoon-worthy heroes, and emotional journeys that linger long after the final page. When Cahill isn’t writing, she can usually be found singing along to favorite songs (or writing her own), exploring Ireland, or daydreaming about characters who won’t stop talking until their story is told. Her work celebrates vulnerability, strength, and the messy, beautiful reality of falling in love. Cahill Richards lives in the Midwest with her husband, and is always working on the next love story.

